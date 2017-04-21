New Jersey Tourism Industry Association Partners With DigitalTown for Smart Tourism

SEATTLE, WA and ATLANTIC CITY, NJ --(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - DigitalTown, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DGTW) is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive operating agreement with the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association (NJTIA) to introduce DigitalTown's flagship Smart Tourism platform across the Great State of New Jersey.

Joe Simonetta, the Executive Director of the NJTIA, invited DigitalTown to speak to New Jersey's destination marketing organizations March 9th at Resorts Casino Hotel prior to Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno revealing New Jersey's tourism industry yearly results. DigitalTown's address to the plenary was made by New Jersey native, Faris Oweis, Vice President of Corporate Development at DigitalTown. On the occasion of the announcement, Mr. Simonetta commented:

"As leading global innovators in the emerging field of Smart Tourism, the team at DigitalTown is uniquely equipped to partner with New Jersey to bring Tourism and Destination Marketing here into the Digital Age. We look forward to bringing this innovative capability to our member cities and equipping local merchants in order to improve visitor satisfaction, invigorate tourism growth, and keep more funds in the local economies that we serve."

Faris Oweis, VP Corporate Development commented, "Being from New Jersey, it's particularly rewarding to partner with the NJTIA. Meeting with destination marketing organizations across the state after my presentation, it's clear the right teams are on the ground to welcome visitors and help them discover all our state has to offer. Even some things I was unaware of before attending the event."

Looking ahead, DigitalTown and the NJTIA will be working with destination marketing organizations, municipalities, businesses, and relevant stakeholders to bring cities across the state into the digital age through rollout of Smart Tourism sites for each city all connected by single login for accessing services from both the public and private sector in a way that is intuitive, personalized, and secure.

For more information about DigitalTown's rollout in New Jersey, please contact Faris Oweis at faris@digitaltown.com

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc. (DGTW) powers Smart Cities to succeed in the Digital Age. The company provides turn-key hosted solutions to power "Digital Towns," which improve Quality of Life for residents and visitors through integrated solutions for economic development, civic engagement, digital inclusion and smart tourism for cities around the world. For more information about the company, please visit www.digitaltown.com.

About New Jersey Tourism Industry Association (NJTIA)

Established in 1984, the organization is comprised of associations, businesses, industries, resorts, attractions, destination marketing organizations, transportation companies, cultural arts and historic organizations and advocates public policies that encourage the growth and development of New Jersey's travel and tourism industry. Motivated by our commitment to tourism's capacity to foster economic development, generate revenues and create jobs, NJTIA is the leading voice for promoting the knowledge and understanding that travel and tourism is essential to the economy, the image and the quality of life of New Jersey.

