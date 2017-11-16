New Kaltura survey raises concerns over whether enterprise software platforms are taking video seriously

International survey of almost 650 respondents reveals over 85% of businesses want all of their enterprise software platforms to fully support video capabilities

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - Kaltura (www.kaltura.com), the leading video technology provider, today published its fourth annual State of Video in the Enterprise report,, an international study of almost 650 enterprise professionals that examines the evolving use of video in business. The results reveal that large organizations now consider the integration of video content and workflows into all of their key technology platforms an important requirement. Many of these platforms already support direct integration of video content and workflows, however many key platforms are still lacking in their ability to fully support video natively.

Video workflow integration

Specifically, 90% of respondents from large businesses believe that video content and workflows should be integrated into their learning management systems, 89% into content management systems, 77% into social business platforms, and 93% into CRM/marketing automation systems.

"Video is increasingly seen as a critical new data type that any system needs to fully support. With an overwhelming amount of respondents from large businesses looking for video in their existing systems, it becomes increasingly clear to us that many enterprise software platforms still have insufficient support for video," said Kaltura's Co-founder, President & General Manager - Enterprise & Learning, Dr Michal Tsur.

"The demand stems from user behavior, but also from the fact that video actually presents unique engagement metrics for businesses to track and learn from. We continue to work closely with all of the leading software platforms to add native support for video using our Video-Platform-as-a-Service," Tsur added.

Employee video creation on the rise

The survey also found that active video creation by employees is on the rise, with over half (53%) of all respondents reporting that their organizations are creating more video content in 2017 than they did last year.

Over a quarter use video for more than 5 use cases

Interestingly, over a quarter of large companies (29%) already use video for 5 - 8 different use cases, while 91% use it for at least two. Use cases include: brand awareness (e.g. website video, social media, & advertising, 73%), employee-generated content (69%), public event broadcasting (46%), learning/training (89%), internal communications (84%), and internal live broadcasts (60%).

Webcasting proving popular

Continuing on the theme of live broadcasts, webcasting -- for the purposes of this survey defined as 'a media presentation by one or more speakers that is distributed over the Internet to many simultaneous viewers' -- is proving popular. Almost three-quarters of respondents from large organizations (71%) use webcasting for C-suite communications (C-suite), and almost half (49%) use it for employee training.

Video management strategies

In parallel, as video creation and viewing volumes rise, large organizations are focusing on improving the way video is managed internally. When asked about plans to consolidate the various systems under a few centrally managed solutions, 33% say that they have already consolidated or are in the process of doing so, while another 32% plan to do so. One way of organizing video content across the organization is with a video portal, which is already deployed by 67% of large organisations.

The State of Video in the Enterprise report is designed for enterprise CIOs, CMOs, IT directors and owners of video initiatives within organizations looking to build or enhance their video strategy, as well as enterprise software companies that are looking to integrate video capabilities into existing enterprise solutions.

Enterprise professionals from a range of industry sectors and countries took the online survey during September 2017.

To download a copy of the report, please click here: https://site.kaltura.com/The_State_of_Video_in_the_Enterprise_2017.html?utm_source=PR_post&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=WP_2017_11_ENT_survey

