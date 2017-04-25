New Kodak Alaris IN2 Ecosystem Helps Customers Take Complexity Out of Information Capture

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Kodak Alaris is taking the complexity out of information capture with the launch of its Alaris IN2 Ecosystem, a powerful combination of best-in-class scanners, software, services and partnerships designed to transform data chaos into critical information to drive efficiency.

The Alaris IN2 Ecosystem helps organizations extract information from documents to increase productivity, enhance customer experiences, and ultimately, drive revenue growth. Today, businesses and governments are overwhelmed with the exponential growth of data. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers and Iron Mountain, 43 percent of companies obtain little tangible benefit from their information, while 23 percent derive no benefit whatsoever1. The inability to efficiently capture information from paper-based documents and integrate with digital workflows leads to complexity and lost opportunity across organizations.

"Within this challenge lies a massive opportunity to drive growth and efficiency," said Rick Costanzo, President and General Manager, Kodak Alaris Information Management. "Companies that master digital transformation are far better positioned to differentiate themselves from competitors and win in the marketplace."

The question for most organizations is not whether to embrace digital transformation, but where to begin. "By combining our award-winning scanner portfolio, software and services, the Alaris IN2 Ecosystem makes it simple for organizations to begin extracting information from documents and integrating it into business processes," said Costanzo.

How it works

The Alaris IN2 Ecosystems' unique approach delivers the Right Fit with seamless integration into customer environments, the Right Experience that simplifies information capture, and the Right Results that deliver superior business value and higher ROI. Partner and developer communities play a vital role in the ecosystem through their ability to connect, configure and create new solutions that meet customers' needs, now and into the future.

Enhanced scanner, software and services

A series of scanner, software, and service enhancements underpin the launch of the Alaris IN2 Ecosystem.

Specifically, Kodak Capture Pro and Info Input Express Software, when combined with Alaris scanners, have new, intelligent capabilities that increase productivity and improve customer experience including:

Intelligent Exception Processing ensures immediate validation of forms so any missed information at the point of transaction is identified and fixed, resulting in better customer interactions and greater potential to drive revenue.

ensures immediate validation of forms so any missed information at the point of transaction is identified and fixed, resulting in better customer interactions and greater potential to drive revenue. Intelligent Barcode Reading produces the most accurate data extraction results and takes complexity out of the setup process.

produces the most accurate data extraction results and takes complexity out of the setup process. Intelligent Job Select takes advantage of specific patch code separator sheets to automate job switching and profiles. This enhances productivity by minimizing downtime between jobs.

The Info Input Solution portfolio also introduces a HTML5 Client solution in addition to the current JavaScript option. This gives customers another choice when selecting the right solution for their unique IT environment and security needs.

On the Services side, the Alaris IN2 Ecosystem will offer the right sized repair and maintenance options for each customer, as well as providing professional services like configuration, training and consultation designed to better optimize and streamline capture processes.

For hardware, the Kodak i4000 Series Scanners now offer customers greater peace of mind with the addition of metal detection, extending this capability from our top of the line i5000 Series. Detecting and preventing metal such as staples or paper clips from entering the scanner reduces downtime and avoids damage to the scanner and documents.

These enhancements are available worldwide immediately.

The ever-increasing flood of data, and how we manage it, is one of the greatest opportunities facing businesses and governments in the 21st century. Kodak Alaris Information Management works with organizations from small offices to global enterprises, bringing together the best science, technology and partnerships so its clients can stay ahead of the curve. From our award-winning range of scanners and software to the best global customer service and support, we're here to help businesses transform data into a powerful competitive advantage. To learn more, please visit www.kodakalaris.com/go/IMnews.

