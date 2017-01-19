New lane on Alex Fraser Bridge to reduce traffic congestion

DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Investing in urban transportation networks helps build a solid foundation for more inclusive, prosperous and sustainable cities. These investments also reduce congestion and help get Canadians and their families to and from their destinations safely and efficiently.

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia, today announced joint funding of just over $70 million to construct an additional lane on the Alex Fraser Bridge.

A 7th lane will be added to the bridge by slightly narrowing the six existing lanes and removing the shoulders. A moveable barrier will be added to allow four lanes of traffic northbound during the morning rush hour. It would then be repositioned to allow four lanes southbound for the afternoon rush hour where it will remain for the rest of the day.

This project also includes adding 13 electronic signs placed at key decision points on highways throughout the Lower Mainland. These signs will give commuters real-time information about crossing delays for four Fraser River crossings, including the Alex Fraser Bridge, to allow drivers to make timely decisions about which route to travel.

Once completed in spring 2018, commuters and other highway users can expect to save about 12 to 16 minutes during the afternoon rush hour and about 6 minutes during the morning rush hour. More than 130 jobs are expected to be created over the life of the project.

"The Government of Canada recognizes that modern and efficient transportation infrastructure is key to growing the middle class, getting Canadians to and from their destinations and helping businesses move their products to market. We are proud to partner with the Government of British Columbia on this project to ease traffic congestion on the Alex Fraser Bridge. This vital investment means less time on the roads and more time for families to spend together."

"This project will help cut congestion on the Alex Fraser Bridge, which is important for commuters, for local businesses and for our trucking industry. Projects like this create high-paying, family-supporting jobs, and through these strategic investments in our transportation infrastructure, we're building a brighter future for B.C. - together."

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $33,965,000 through the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component of the New Building Canada Fund.

The Government of British Columbia is contributing the remaining $36,130,000 as part of its commitment in B.C. on the Move to improve capacity and safety on provincial highways throughout the Lower Mainland.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

