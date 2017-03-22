New Learning Opportunities Available for Medical Labs Focused on Improving Service and Growing Profitably

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Medical laboratory managers interested in learning the latest strategies to improve customer service and identify profitable growth areas in the face of declining reimbursements have three new opportunities in March, according to hc1.com, inventor of the world's leading healthcare relationship management platform. Click to Tweet.

Tamara Nelson, Lean Master Black Belt at Sonora Quest Laboratories and Laboratory Sciences of Arizona, will present, "How Sonora Quest Leveraged Business Informatics & Data Analytics to Make Industry Advancements by Improving Operational Efficiencies," on March 28 at 9:15 am CST at KnowledgeLab 2017.

Sonora Quest Laboratories (SQL), a joint venture between Quest Diagnostics and Banner Health, is one of the early industry adopters to shift their business to a patient centric laboratory model in order to achieve optimal financial performance in light of new industry reimbursement regulations. SQL integrated multiple data systems into a single healthcare-specific platform to provide real-time financial and operational trend analysis to immediately notify stakeholders of any risks, driving an 85 percent increase in efficiencies.

Donna Cooper, Manager of Laboratory Client Service and Test Utilization at Cleveland Clinic Laboratories (CCL), will speak about "Integration of a customer relationship management (CRM) solution and a laboratory information system (LIS) to consolidate laboratory-related phone calls and transfer the responsibility for notification of critical lab values to the lab client service." She will present March 28 at 10:45 am CST at KnowledgeLab 2017.

In 2016, CCL standardized critical and urgent values across a 10-hospital system in order to transfer the responsibility for notifying physicians about critical and urgent laboratory test values from laboratory bench techs to representatives in Laboratory Client Services. This transition required deployment of the laboratory information system (LIS) to a healthcare-specific CRM and developing a new workflow for Laboratory Client Services. Ms. Cooper also was selected to provide a poster on this topic.

KnowledgeLab 2017, sponsored by Clinical Laboratory Management Association (CLMA), will be held March 26-29 at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

In addition, hc1.com will host a complimentary educational webinar, "3 Critical Rules for Survival in 2017," on March 23 at 2 pm ET. Diane Janowiak, a laboratory expert with more than 25 years of practical laboratory experience, and Rick Cooper, Manager of the McDonald Hopkins National Healthcare Practice Group, will share how laboratories can both protect and grow revenue. They will cover:

How streamlining internal workflows can help recapture overhead costs and increase client satisfaction.

How automating quality checks can ensure your lab is inspection-ready at all times without increasing employee workload.

How to increase reimbursements and forge valuable relationships with payers through real-time data and analytics.

More information on these events and registration information for the webinar can be found at www.hc1.com/resources/events/.

About hc1.com

The hc1® Healthcare Relationship Cloud® enables health systems, diagnostic labs, post acute care, and ancillary service providers to grow profitably and deliver great service. hc1 has been adopted by more than 1,000 healthcare locations across the globe, including Cleveland Clinic, Alere, Nationwide Children's Hospital, and Sonic Healthcare. The company has received accolades from Gartner Research, was named "Best Healthcare CRM" by Frost & Sullivan, and is included in the KLAS Healthcare CRM Report 2016. To learn more about hc1, please visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter @hc1_HRM, LinkedIn, and Facebook.