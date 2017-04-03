New Lieberman Software + SailPoint Integration Manages Both Regular and Privileged User Identities in a Unified Approach

Lieberman RED Identity Management and SailPoint IdentityIQ™ Provide Mutual Customers with World-Class Access Controls and Certified Delegation

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Lieberman Software Corporation today announced a new product integration with SailPoint IdentityIQ. The interoperable solution integrates Lieberman Rapid Enterprise Defense (RED) Identity Management -- formerly known as Enterprise Random Password Manager -- with SailPoint's IdentityIQ™. With this integration, enterprises can unify all user provisioning and governance -- across both regular and privileged accounts -- in one solution. Lieberman Software is a SailPoint partner and an inaugural member of the SailPoint Identity+ Alliance.

"Identity Governance is a fast-growth sector relative to cybersecurity and one where IT Audit and Risk Management principles now apply," said Richard A Weeks, VP Channel & Business Development at Lieberman Software. "Building on the idea of 'Holistic IAM' and having vetted the integration use cases with our joint customers, we're honored with SailPoint to deliver a robust, scalable solution which seamlessly enforces the complete lifecycle governance of both regular and privileged users. Our existing and new customers may take advantage of this integration immediately."

"As an inaugural member of the SailPoint Identity+ Alliance, Lieberman Software has understood all along that enterprises are best served by a holistic approach spanning all identities, all accounts and all permissions," said Joe Gottlieb, senior vice president of corporate development at SailPoint. "The integration provided by Lieberman Software delivers on this principle, and enables our joint customers to reduce breach risks through the consistent application and management of enterprise access policies."

Managing Privileged Access and End-User Access Collectively Closes a Cyber Security Gap

Historically, privileged access and end-user access have been managed by separate systems. As a result, most organizations lack a singular view into all their application accounts. This exposes them to unnecessary risk, increases administrative costs, and creates security gaps by depriving organizations of a complete view of identity context for access-related decisions.

Unmanaged privileged accounts are one of the primary attack surfaces in major data breach incidents. Many high-profile data breaches have occurred due to the abuse of privileged access. Insider and privileged misuse is the second most common cause of data breaches -- comprising 16% of the total.1

With the unified approach enabled by this Lieberman Software - IdentityIQ integration, enterprises can extend identity governance to seamlessly control and enforce both privileged and regular user access to applications, systems and data across the enterprise -- on premises and in the cloud -- from one platform.

About Lieberman Software Corporation

Lieberman Software provides a mature suite of cyber defense products which remediate intrusions that penetrate the network perimeter. The Lieberman Rapid Enterprise Defense (RED) Suite focuses on different areas of cyber security, systems configuration and identity management to successfully analyze and remediate compromised environments. The suite provides permanent automated countermeasures against sophisticated cyber attacks to reduce losses to acceptable levels, even during constant attack. For more information, visit www.liebsoft.com or our blog www.identityweek.com, or follow us on Twitter @liebsoft.

