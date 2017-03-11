New Lions Gate Secondary Wastewater Treatment Plant to support cleaner waterways in Metro Vancouver

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 11, 2017) - The governments of Canada and British Columbia are committed to investing in modern and efficient wastewater infrastructure to meet the growing needs of communities, create well-paying middle class jobs, and protect our waterways and fresh and saltwater ecosystems.

Today, Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development; joined by Greg Moore, Chair of the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors, announced joint funding of up to $405 million toward the construction of the new Lions Gate Secondary Wastewater Treatment Plant. The new facility, estimated to cost approximately $700 million, will be relocated from the Squamish Nation Reserve to a new Metro Vancouver-owned site in the District of North Vancouver.

This treatment system will employ best practices for wastewater treatment and resource recovery and reduce the plant's carbon footprint. Water will be conserved and reclaimed within the plant, and rainwater harvested outside the plant for reuse. Both indoor and outdoor spaces will be created to support various types of community activities such as education programs, outreach activities and public meetings.

Once completed, the districts of West and North Vancouver, the City of North Vancouver, and the Squamish Nation will be able to depend on an improved, modern, reliable wastewater system that will improve environmental outcomes and also accommodate future growth and economic development throughout the area.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is making investments to improve the quality of life for Canadians, create jobs for the middle class, and build a strong foundation for a sustainable future. Once the new Lions Gate Secondary Wastewater Treatment Plant is completed, residents and visitors in Metro Vancouver will benefit from a cleaner water body and ecosystem and a healthier environment."

Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of B.C. recognizes the new Lions Gate Secondary Wastewater Treatment Plant as an important project, both for the people of Metro Vancouver and for the environment. This project will provide modern and efficient infrastructure to support growing, vibrant communities and will create more than 6,500 jobs that will benefit families throughout the region. Through this strategic investment, we are building a brighter future for B.C. together."

Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development

"With considerable funding from all levels of government, we can move ahead with this new robust and sustainable treatment plant, which will replace the primary facility that has served the North Shore for the past 55 years. At an estimated cost of $700 million, the Lions Gate Secondary Wastewater Treatment Plant will incorporate leading-edge technologies in integrated resource recovery, greenhouse-gas reductions and energy use, while serving as a critical community asset for the next generation of residents and businesses on the growing North Shore."

Greg Moore, Metro Vancouver Board Chair; Mayor of Port Coquitlam

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is providing up to $212,300,000 for this project under the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component - National and Regional Projects, representing one-third of the estimated $636.9 million in total eligible project cost.

The Government of British Columbia is providing up to $193 million for the project.

Metro Vancouver is responsible for any remaining project costs.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The Government of B.C. is making record investments in modern, safe infrastructure projects throughout the province and in doing so, creating high paying, family supporting jobs.

