New Look Vision Group Inc. Announces Senior Management Appointments & Changes

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 24, 2017) - Following the closing of the acquisition of Iris, le groupe visuel (1990) inc. ("Iris"), Antoine Amiel, President and Director of New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX:BCI) ("New Look Vision") announces the following senior management appointments and changes.

Éric Babin has been appointed as the new President of Iris, responsible for the overall operations of the company. Éric has been with Iris since 1998, most recently as Vice-President, Communications and Information Technologies and as a director. He has broad industry experience and is well acquainted with the Iris operations. He will be replacing Dr. Michael Chaiken O.D., who has retired as President.

At the same time, Dr. Sylvain Boucher O.D. will be joining the Iris board of directors. Sylvain is the President and CEO of Ergoresearch Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:ERG), is an optometrist by training and was with the Iris group from 1996 through 2005. His duties at the time included operations and development.

Effective November 7, 2017, Mario Pageau will be appointed Senior Vice-President, New Look Eyewear and Greiche & Scaff, responsible for the operations of these two banners. Currently, he is Senior Vice-President, Optical Products and Services. Mario, an optician by training, joined New Look Vision in 1987 and has a broad range of experience across all aspects of the optical industry, including retail and manufacturing.

Mario will be replacing Martial Gagné who will be retiring as President of New Look Eyewear and Greiche & Scaff, effective November 7, 2017, to pursue career opportunities in another industry. Martial has been President of New Look Eyewear since January 2008 and with the company since 2001. Martial will continue to serve on the board of directors of New Look Vision.

Mr. Amiel stated that:

"We are all confident that this young and energetic senior management team will be successful in driving their respective banners forward to the next level of profitability and development and look forward to working with them over the coming years to take New Look Vision to a greater level of excellence."

As of October 24, 2017, New Look Vision has 15,439,260 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada comprised of a network of 379 locations mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Iris banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies. Tax information regarding payments to shareholders is available at www.newlookvision.ca in the Investors section.

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, projected costs and plans and objectives of, or involving New Look Vision. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "plans", "may", "would" or similar words or the negative thereof. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management of New Look Vision believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Some of the factors which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein include: pending and proposed legislative or regulatory developments, competition from established competitors and new market entrants, technological change, interest rate fluctuations, general economic conditions, acceptance and demand for new products and services, and fluctuations in operating results, as well as other risks included in New Look Vision's current Annual Information Form (AIF) which can be found at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and New Look Vision undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as provided by law.

