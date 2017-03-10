New Look Vision Group Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter 2016 Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX:BCI) ("New Look") announced today that it will present its fourth quarter results for 2016 during a conference call on Thursday, March 16th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. EST for the financial community. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call. The Press Release and the Management's Discussion & Analysis will be posted SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and also on its own website (www.newlook.ca).

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call:

CONFERENCE CALL Time and date: Thursday, March 16th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. EST Dial-in number: 1-877-223-4471 (toll-free) 1-647-788-4922 (long-distance/international)

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the full replay:

CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK Availability dates: March 16th, 2017 (4:00 p.m. EST) to March 28th, 2017 (11:59 p.m. EST) Access telephone: 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 Reservation number: 79646746

As of February 28th, 2017, New Look had 13,579,077 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look is a leader in the eye care industry in Eastern Canada having a network of 220 corporate stores mainly under the New Look, Vogue Optical and Greiche & Scaff banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

