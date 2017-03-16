New Medgate Business Intelligence Features Automate Creation, Tracking, and Reporting of ISO Compliance

New Objectives Module, expanded ISO functionality and enhanced Compliance Management Module help EHSQ professionals maximize the benefits of their management systems

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Medgate, the global leader in enterprise-grade, SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) information management solutions has unveiled their new Objectives Module, improved Compliance Management Module, and enhanced ISO functionality. This new functionality provides EHSQ managers with a consolidated view of each EHSQ program objective along with the progress and completion status of these objectives. They also offer a view into how certain objectives align not only with ISO compliance, but also corporate compliance goals as a whole.

The powerful new Objectives Module is available in Medgate's Business Intelligence Suite, and allows EHSQ managers to better track their key performance indicators (KPIs) alongside their compliance data, ensuring they stay on track for their periodic and annual goals. With annual objectives often tied to ISO continuous improvement, sustainability, and corporate responsibility, this valuable new module will provide Medgate clients with an even more holistic approach to EHSQ management.

ISO standards are among the most adopted worldwide, and are tracked by the majority of the world's leading companies. Medgate's Objectives Module provides clients with the ability to track compliance to any and all of ISO's standards and attach these standards to their respective KPIs. With these three enhancements to Medgate's platform, organizations will now have one central system to track compliance KPIs alongside the standards to which they apply.

"We are always listening to our clients' feedback on how to improve our support for their business objectives as part of our continuous innovation," said Medgate Director of Product Management, John Easton. "We've always taken a holistic approach to EHSQ at Medgate. By adding the ability to include the comprehensive management of corporate objectives into the platform, we're taking this strategic approach to the next level. This is great news for Medgate clients. In fact, we're already hearing positive feedback from many of them."

About Medgate

Medgate leverages its cutting-edge SaaS-based technology and broad EHSQ information management solution to partner with organizations around the world to effect meaningful change in the way environmental, health, safety, and quality is managed. Medgate stands by its customers as they attain performance goals, reduce EHSQ risks, enhance corporate productivity, and create a healthier workforce. The company has received many accolades for its strong employee culture and outstanding growth rate including recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, being named by Aon Hewitt as one of the Best Employers in Canada, and being awarded Best New Product of the Year by Environmental Protection.