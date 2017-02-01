New MemSQL Spark 2 Connector Operationalizes Powerful Advanced Analytics

MemSQL to Showcase New Spark Capabilities and Present at Spark Summit East 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - MemSQL (www.memsql.com), provider of the fastest database platform for real-time analytics, today announced the release of the MemSQL Spark 2 Connector with support for both Apache Spark 2.0 and 2.1. MemSQL will showcase this new connector at Spark Summit Boston East 2017 (https://spark-summit.org/east-2017/) from February 7-9 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. In addition, MemSQL CTO and Co-founder, Nikita Shamgunov and product manager, Steven Camiña will present at the conference.

The new connector offers complete support for all Apache Spark 2 functions including using SparkSession as the entry point for the DataFrame API, providing access to manipulate data inside Spark and MemSQL. The connector allows bi-directional data movement between Spark and MemSQL. The MemSQL Spark 2 Connector also provides performance enhancing SQL push down support with filter and predicate DataFrame operations for faster in-database processing.

"The new MemSQL Spark Connector with support for Spark 2.0 and 2.1 continues our journey of being the best database to store and retrieve data quickly from Apache Spark," said Nikita Shamgunov, CTO and co-founder, MemSQL. "With data sources continuing to expand, enterprises need to implement architectures that support fast, operational analytics. The MemSQL and Spark combination empowers users to harness streaming data and capitalize on real-time analytics."

Developers who want to use the new MemSQL Spark 2 Connector can download it at https://github.com/memsql/memsql-spark-connector.

Spark Summit East 2017 Speaker Sessions:

The Fast Path to Building Operational Applications with Spark

Speaker: Nikita Shamgunov, CTO and Co-founder, MemSQL

Date: Thursday, February 9 from 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Location: Ballroom A

Going real-time is the next phase for big data, and streaming remains a primary mechanism to get there. Spark provides groundbreaking capabilities to handle real-time data, including streams and transformation. And retaining both real-time and historical data provides the most accurate mechanisms for predictive analytics and machine learning.

In this session, Nikita will outline architecting real-time data pipelines with the power of Apache Spark and a robust, distributed in-memory database. In particular, he will detail how some of the world's largest companies are running business critical applications using Spark.

Attendees will dive deep into the mechanics of real-time pipelines, the ability to durably store data, and how to instantly derive insights from billions of data points.

Building the Ideal Stack for Real-Time Analytics

Speaker: Steven Camiña, Product Manager, MemSQL

Date: Wednesday, February 8 from 5:00 PM - 5:15 PM

Location: Room 311

Learn tools, techniques, and use cases for integrating real-time analytics across your organization. Steven Camiña, MemSQL Product Manager, will walk through critical technologies needed in your real-time stack, including Apache Spark, messaging queues, data management systems, and tools for data visualization and exploration. Steven will also provide a live demo, sharing how to build a data pipeline and real-time dashboard in under 5 minutes.

About MemSQL

