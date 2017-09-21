New MiX Asset Manager From MiX Telematics Helps Trucking Fleets Track All Assets in Real Time

Solution helps protect assets from theft and loss, and improve utilization

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - MiX Telematics ( NYSE : MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today the release of MiX Asset Manager, a multi-faceted solution that gives trucking fleets visibility into the location of all types of assets as they move around among worksites and depots.

MiX Asset Manager offers superior protection for mobile and fixed assets (such as vehicles, trailers, shipping containers and cargo), with or without a dedicated power source. Unlike manual asset management systems, MiX Asset Manager provides an automatic, electronic registry of assets, with their status and locations so that they can be:

Located and tracked on a map -- historically or in real-time;

Managed in terms of service intervals and odometer readings; and

Billed for accurately when rented out.

This improved asset control and visibility can eliminate the costs of not knowing an asset's location, and helps optimize asset deployment and utilization.

MiX Asset Manager provides a range of sophisticated asset tracking devices, including wired devices with a dedicated power source, solar-powered devices, wireless devices, battery-operated devices and MiX Tabs, a low-cost device for non-powered assets that leverages the communications networks of connected vehicles as they pass by. Once data is collected and transmitted by a device, asset managers can access it via MiX Fleet Manager.

"Having visibility into your company's transportation assets is critical for business owners," said Pete Allen, Executive Vice President at MiX Telematics. "MiX Asset Manager can help businesses reduce the risk of assets being stolen, improve asset planning and utilization, and streamline operational efficiencies by electronically capturing asset details and their day-to-day movements. We're excited to help our clients better manage and protect assets, reduce costs and improve efficiency."

To learn more about MiX Asset Manager, visit http://www.mixtelematics.com/solutions/mix-asset-manager.