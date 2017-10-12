New Monthly Jobs Report to Track Labour Market Trends in Canada

ADP Research Institute to Launch ADP Canada National Employment Report on November 16, 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - A new report will provide a monthly snapshot of nonfarm payroll employment changes in the Canadian labour market. The ADP® Canada National Employment Report is derived from ADP's actual transactional payroll data, measuring the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis. As a source of added insight on economic trends in Canada, monthly employment data will help inform workforce strategy and enable better decision-making.

The ADP Canada National Employment Report will be issued each month by the ADP Research Institute®. The ADP Research Institute is a global thought leader in labour market and human capital management trends and produces the world-renowned ADP National Employment Report® in the United States.

"The ADP Canada National Employment Report will be a powerful labour market indicator for economists, policy-makers and business leaders," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Our vast base of empirical payroll data allows us to provide a deep dive at an industry level, and will provide timely and unprecedented insights into key factors driving workforce trends in Canada."

The ADP Canada National Employment Report is based on ADP's anonymized, transactional payroll data, representing more than two million workers in Canada. In addition to revealing employment trends in a single monthly report, the ADP Research Institute report will include in-depth industry detail on all major industry segments: Manufacturing, Construction, Natural Resources and Mining, Trade/Transportation and Utilities, Information, Finance/Real Estate, Professional/Business Services (including Professional/Technical, Management of Companies and Administrative and Support), Education and Health Care (including Educational Services and Health Care), Leisure and Hospitality, and Other Services (including Public Administration).

"Today is a milestone for the Canadian business community," said Holger Kormann, president, ADP Canada. "The ADP Canada National Employment Report will offer a new look at payroll data to provide in-depth, actionable insights that will help employers devise more-informed strategies to address complex workforce challenges."

The first ADP Canada National Employment Report will be released on November 16, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Additional information is available here.

About the ADP Canada National Employment Report

The ADP Canada National Employment Report is a monthly measure of the change in total Canadian nonfarm payroll employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP Canada. The report, which measures more than two million workers in Canada, is produced by the ADP Research Institute, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy.

Each month, the ADP Research Institute issues the ADP Canada National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the labour market in Canada and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP Canada National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see "ADP Canada National Employment Report: Development Methodology"

