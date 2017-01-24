New Nonpartisan Report to the New Leadership and the American People on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Unemployment Insurance, and Caregiving

Report provides evidence-based blueprint for addressing inequality

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - In a forthcoming report, the National Academy of Social Insurance is providing nonpartisan, evidence-based analysis on a broad range of policy options as a blueprint for modernizing social insurance to address current challenges facing the American people. The Report to the New Leadership and the American Public on Social Insurance and Inequality will be released to the public on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. Embargoed copies are available to the media.

The Report, which reflects the contributions of more than 80 Academy Members and social insurance thought leaders with views across the policy spectrum, takes stock of the policy challenges facing the social insurance infrastructure that protects against key risks facing American workers, and also discusses potential new directions for solutions taking into account societal changes in recent decades.

The Report to the New Leadership and the American People on Social Insurance and Inequality will be released and discussed at the Academy's annual policy conference on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The Report is the first of its kind in the 30-year history of the Academy and also serves as a comprehensive primer on social insurance, describing its historical evolution in the United States.

WHERE/WHEN:

Thursday, January 26, 2017

8:20am-5:00pm

National Press Club Ballroom (529 14th Street, NW, Wash., DC, 13th Floor)

Embargoed copies of the Report are available to the media. Academy members and staff are available for interviews and will be conducting ongoing briefings to the Administration, the Senate, House, and other policymakers throughout the next year. Registration for the conference is free to members of the media. Please contact Jill Braunstein at (202) 243-2009 or by e-mail at jbraunstein@nasi.org.)

The National Academy of Social Insurance is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization made up of the nation's leading experts on social insurance. Its mission is to advance solutions to challenges facing the nation by increasing public understanding of how social insurance contributes to economic security.

1200 New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Suite 830

Washington, DC

20036-1904

Phone: (202) 452-8097

e-mail: nasi@nasi.org

web: www.nasi.org

Twitter: @socialinsurance