New Orleans Wine & Food Experience Aging Well, Celebrating 25 Years of Cheers

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - The 25th Anniversary of the New Orleans Food & Wine Experience will take place May 25 - 28, 2017, and tickets are on sale now for this highly anticipated, annual four-day event. For more than two decades NOWFE has showcased the culinary excellence in the New Orleans community alongside national and international wines at wine dinners, seminars, special events and the Grand Tasting. This year, the Grand Tasting will move to a new location on Saturday, May 27th -- Mardi Gras World on Convention Center Blvd. "The environment of Mardi Gras World lends itself to the festive and fun atmosphere that the Grand Tasting conjures," states Traci Beninate, 2017 NOWFE President. "Tickets to all of this year's events are on sale now on our website. We hope everyone who has enjoyed NOWFE over the past 25 years will join us for this special silver anniversary celebration."

NOWFE 2017 includes Wine Dinners hosted by New Orleans area restaurants; VINOLA, NOWFE's premium tasting event; the Royal Street Stroll, NOWFE's signature event, a definitive evening event set in the heart of the French Quarter; exciting Culinary Seminars and Experiences, the Grand Tasting on Saturday in true grand fashion showcasing wines from around the world and chefs serving culinary delights from our region, and the Big Gateaux Show, a scintillating pastry competition, all of which will fill the days and nights with all things wine and food.

NOWFE has played a vital role in fighting hunger and supporting culinary education through its more than $1 Million in donations over the past 25 years. "We are extremely proud of the work we have done to showcase the culinary excellence in our region, while supporting and advancing our beneficiaries," states Beninate. In 2016, the Culinary Arts Program at Nunez Community College was chosen as the sole beneficiary of our event proceeds, which totaled $35,000. Nunez will again serve as the beneficiary of our 25th Anniversary event, with that donation being determined following the close of the event. "We are honored to be chosen for a second year to receive this funding," states Ruth Varisco, Culinary Arts Professor at Nunez Community College. "Nunez has been a part of the culinary fabric of New Orleans for many years, and we are proud to infuse so many talented and promising young culinary professionals into the mix."

The New Orleans Wine and Food Experience is proudly sponsored by: Lifeway Foods, Louisiana Office of Tourism (LOT), Stella Artois, Mountain Valley Spring Water, Wines of Portugal, Stella Rosa Wines, Wines of Germany, Kerrygold (Ornua), Riedel, Le Méridien New Orleans, Omni Royal Orleans, Marriott New Orleans Downtown Convention Center, Barefoot Wine & Bubbly, Stubb's BBQ Sauce, Design Management Group (DMG), Kobrand, Fernet-Branca, Limousine Livery, gindesignsgroup, Albert Uster Imports, Patrick Gros, CPA, Felchlin, Pure Leaf, St. Germain, The Advocate and WWL-TV.

For 25 years the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience has showcased the culinary excellence in our community alongside national and international wines at wine dinners in many of the city's finest restaurants; at VINOLA, a premium tasting event; at the iconic Royal Street Stroll; at dozens of culinary seminars and demonstrations; at the Big Gateaux Show; and ultimately at the Grand Tasting. NOWFE has raised more than $1 million for local non-profit organizations. This year, the Culinary Arts Program at Nunez Community College will be the sole beneficiary. NOWFE 2017 will be held May 25- 28, 2017. For additional press information, including downloadable images, contact Liz Bodet 504.583.5550, lizbodet@gmail.com or visit the media center at www.nowfe.com.

