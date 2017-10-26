Leader in Outdoor Living Delivers Simplicity and Style in Expanded Product Portfolio

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - (Booth #1127) -- From decking and substructure to railing, lighting and accessories, Trex Company has something for nearly every aspect of outdoor living. The world's number one decking and railing brand, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, has expanded its robust product portfolio with some key offerings designed to make it easier than ever to build with Trex. The company's latest innovations will be on display at the 2017 DeckExpo and Remodeling Show in Nashville, Tenn., October 25-27, 2017.

"Trex offers the industry's most comprehensive and collaborative portfolio of outdoor living products," said Jim Cline, president and CEO of Trex Company. "As we continue to expand upon these offerings, our goal is to provide products that not only deliver premium aesthetics and performance but that are easy for deck builders and contractors to work with, install and recommend."

Trex Signature Railing Offerings

Responding to growing demand for durable and attractive aluminum railing options, Trex Signature® Aluminum Railing provides unparalleled strength and durability -- and now, even more design options. The popular railing line now includes a cocktail rail configuration, creating a top flat surface that's ideal for outdoor spaces meant for entertaining.

Equal parts form and function, Trex Signature railing features a powder coating that allows the material to retain its color and resist corrosion, and is backed by a 25-year Limited Warranty. It also is among the only aluminum offerings in the industry that can be curved.

Trex Signature railing also is available with the added functionality and aesthetics of the Trex Outdoor Lighting™ collection, which includes several new components to effectively add ambiance and safety to any outdoor space. The Trex Signature Post Cap uses a new light ring design to spread light in all directions, while the Post Lamp, installed on the side of Signature's aluminum post, casts a warm, downward glow. When not in use, these components are designed to blend in with the railing for a clean, unfettered look.

All Trex Signature lighting fixtures are powered by reliable and energy efficient engines from leading LED-manufacturer CREE®. In addition, the low-voltage lights are extremely durable, as well as weather-proof and salt-air resistant -- ensuring that they will retain a "like new" appearance for years to come.

Hot New Products for Outdoor Kitchens

In response to the rising popularity of outdoor entertaining, Trex has expanded its line of high-performance, waterproof outdoor storage options. The newest additions to the Trex Outdoor Kitchens™ collection include customizable cabinets for televisions and entertainment systems, along with sink and grill bases designed to hide plumbing and propane hook-ups, while also providing storage for utensils and food prep essentials.

Trex Outdoor Kitchens components are made with all the premium attributes of Trex decking and offered in shades designed specifically to complement the company's popular Trex Transcend® line. Including the newest additions, the collection is comprised of the following storage solutions:

Grill base cabinets – with storage for tools, spices, linens and serving pieces, and designed for propane hook-up

Sink bases – ideal for hiding plumbing and storing cleaning supplies

Wall-mounted television/entertainment cabinets – for safely storing and protecting outdoor entertainment systems from the elements

Pull-out ice coolers – featuring 2" thick insulated walls to hold ice for days

Base cabinets and bench drawers – offering storage solutions for outdoor living essentials, including pool toys, sports equipment, pillows and more

Skirting insert cabinets – ideal for adding storage space below the deck

Hampers – ideal for storing linens, towels and swim gear

Trash storage cabinets – available in single and double containers to conveniently hide waste and keep outdoor living areas clean

Options are available for roll-out drawers and shelving, and pieces can be further customized with marble, granite or stone tops (purchased separately). The entire collection is backed by a 25-year Limited Warranty – matching Trex high-performance products in both beauty and longevity.

The Best in Outdoor Living

Other Trex products to be highlighted at the 2017 DeckExpo and Remodeling Show include:

Trex Select® Railing – Select railing offers easy installation and brings low-maintenance peace-of-mind to any patio or deck. Made of composite, Trex Select railing won't rot, warp or splinter, and is backed by Trex's exclusive 25-Year Limited Residential Warranty. New for this season, the budget-friendly railing also features a cocktail rail configuration and capability, allowing for more versatility and utility in outdoor living designs.

Trex Transcend® Decking – The revolutionary Trex Transcend collection is designed to outperform wood, early-generation composite and PVC for decades. Each deck board features a proprietary nine-element surface formulation that produces a natural, wood-like grain pattern with a lustrous satin finish that feels comfortable underfoot. Available in 10 rich, saturated colors, Trex Transcend decking resists fading, staining, scratching and mold -- and will not rot, warp, crack or splinter. Upkeep is hassle-free and requires no sanding, staining or painting. In fact, food and drink spills wash off easily with just soap and water.

Trex Elevations® Steel Deck Framing System – Offering a superior solution to traditional lumber, Trex Elevations makes it possible for contractors to increase a deck's longevity and value, while improving the overall appearance both above and below with a substructure constructed entirely of steel. Unlike wood, which can warp, rot, twist, split or decay over time, exterior-grade Trex Elevations features a carbon steel core surrounded by three layers of protection, ensuring each critical joist, beam and ledger connection holds up to the outdoor elements for decades. Unlike interior-grade steel, Trex Elevations is the only steel deck framing system that is code-listed for exterior use, supported by the CCRR0186 code compliance research report.

To learn more about the complete line of Trex products, including Trex RainEscape® deck drainage system, Trex Pergola™, Trex Outdoor Furniture®, and of course, the company's complete line-up of high-performance composite decking and railing, visit www.trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), "like" Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

