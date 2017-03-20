New owner of Madeira Beach Yoga makes life changing move

MADEIRA BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Three years ago, Michigan native Sherry Duquet reluctantly took a beach yoga class while vacationing in Madeira Beach. "This class unexpectedly changed my life," said Duquet, who had recently experienced the loss of three immediate family members within a few months of each other.

The instructors at Madeira Beach Yoga showed Duquet how healing yoga can be, and she was hooked.

Inspired by the experience, Duquet started working on her certification to teach yoga when she returned to Michigan. Once she completed her training, Duquet was eager to return to Florida for the winter, this time to teach yoga.

Although the studio that inspired her in Madeira Beach had changed hands and its name to Mad Beach Yoga, Duquet approached owner Toni Gaither who agreed to hire her.

After working as an instructor for the winter season and getting ready to return to Michigan, Duquet and her partner Sandra Boulton were asked by Gaither and her husband if they would be interested in purchasing the studio.

"For me, it was a dream come true," said Duquet. She and Boulton readily agreed, quickly sold their Michigan home and returned to Madeira Beach as permanent residents and yoga studio owners.

Reverting to the original name of Madeira Beach Yoga, the studio now offers 15 classes each week, including two senior classes.

"In addition to offering a variety of yoga classes, one of our key strengths is giving clients a welcoming experience no matter what level or ability they have when they attend their first class," added Duquet. "We show them how fun and approachable yoga can be for anyone."

Madeira Beach Yoga offers classes in three unique settings, two within the Madeira Beach Recreation Center -- in the studio, which has floor to ceiling windows, and on the Center's covered outdoor patio. Both offer a panoramic view of Boca Ciega Bay. The third location is on the beautiful sandy beach of Archibald Park on the shore of the Gulf of Mexico.

Redington Beach resident Debi Schutte, who started taking classes almost three years ago, echoed many of Duquet's feelings about yoga. "Even though I had been a personal trainer for older adults, I was out of shape when I started," said Schutte. "I had been waiting for yoga on the beach."

Schutte, who takes four yoga classes a week, enjoys the variety of classes, locations and instructors. "The teachers are all top notch, and the classes offered are all true to their description," added Schutte. "Madeira Beach Yoga also makes a lot of props available, like blankets and bolsters, which the big gyms and other studios don't always provide."

To share the benefits of yoga and provide everyone a chance to experience a class, Madeira Beach Yoga features a Free Community Yoga class once a month which attracts between 20 to 30 participants.

"Sherry has truly brought northern hospitality down south," said Teresa Dunn, an original owner of the studio, who continues to teach yoga two days a week. "She's even combined yoga with cooking classes."

According to Duquet, there are new classes and events on the website calendar every month and registration is open for the upcoming March and April Free Community Yoga Classes.

The owners believe it is important to share that everyone is welcome to experience yoga, it is not limited by age, body shape or size.

For more information about Madeira Beach Yoga and to sign up for classes, call 727-401-7380 or visit www.MadeiraBeachYoga.com.