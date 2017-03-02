New 'Parrot Heads' Film Chronicling Jimmy Buffett's Iconic Fan Base Hits #1 on Amazon in Its First Week of Release

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - "Parrot Heads" are undisputedly one of the most loyal and dedicated fan bases in music history. They are the fans of world-renowned recording artist, Jimmy Buffett. The legendary history of how this amazing sub-culture came to be is chronicled in the original feature-length film, "Parrot Heads."

From acclaimed Director, Bryce Wagoner, the film chronicles the birth of the movement when a young musician named Scott Nickerson, a big fan of Buffett's music, decided to put an ad in a local paper to corral any Buffett fans in the Atlanta area for a get together.

What began as a small group of friends that would hang out on weekends has now grown into a worldwide organization known as Parrot Heads In Paradise, which promotes the message "party with a purpose" and have raised more than 40 million dollars in charity donations.

Distributed by Mailboat Records and Gravitas Ventures, the film reached #1 on Amazon for Documentary and Music & Concert Video categories in its first week of release.

"Just to be able to do it, and to have people appreciate you that much as an audience, you can't ask much more than that," says Buffett. "I think it's pretty cool that you think that this is something worth taking a deeper look at than gettin' drunk in the parking lot, and I appreciate that. Because there is a lot more to it than that. But that is part of Mardi Gras!"

Traversing the globe from Key West to Paris, Costa Rica to California, the international phenomenon is greater than ever and has even sparked its own genre of music, Trop Rock (short for Tropical Rock).

Featuring never before seen interviews with Jimmy Buffett himself, the film is now available on Amazon, iTunes and VOD. A soundtrack from the film is to be released in the coming weeks, featuring an exclusive track from Jimmy Buffett and original songs from trop rock bands, including #1 Billboard recording artist Thom Shepherd of Redneck Yacht Club and Riding With Private Malone fame.

Parrot Heads is a Pirates Entertainment and Haven Entertainment production in association with Roundabout Entertainment and Bow and Arrow Entertainment. Vance Daniels, Matthew Perniciaro, Kevin Mann and Wagoner produced the film, with Craig Clark and Crystal Angel serving as Executive Producers. Mike Ramos, Harold Sulman, Mauricio Betancur and Michael Sherman serve as Co-Executive Producers. Cara Kidwell and Kath Robertson also served as Co-Producers on the film. The deal was negotiated by Sulman on behalf of Mailboat, Nolan Gallagher for Gravitas Ventures and Perniciaro on behalf of the filmmakers. Wagoner is represented by Zero Gravity Management.

