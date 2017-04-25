WESTBURY, NY--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Spectronics Corporation is making a new addition to the PowerMAX™ 365 Series: the PM-1600HC high-intensity, ASTM E3022 compliant UV-A flood lamp. The PM-1600HC contains 16 UV-A LEDs, long-lasting lenses, and a black light filter to maintain an ideal UV-A wavelength output. The built-in fans ensure the unit remains at a steady operating temperature -- guaranteeing optimum wavelength output. All the features of the new PM-1600HC are designed to meet ASTM E3022 standards, providing the best results for overhead inspection needs.

Certificate of Conformance:

Every individual PM-1600HC is thoroughly tested before packaging and shipping. A Certificate of Conformance is included with each unit, ensuring the quality meets ASTM E3022 standards. Spectronics Corporation has both ISO 9001:2008 quality management certification and AS9100C aerospace certification. Having these certifications means Spectronics takes great care in the creation of its products -- certifying consistency through rigorous quality control checks, data gathering, and continuous improvement of the manufacturing process.

Operational Design:

The PM-1600HC has a large 16 x 6 in (40 x 15 cm) area of coverage, with a minimum UV-A intensity of 1,200 μW/cm2. The unit produces a nominal steady-state UV-A intensity of 7,000 μW/cm2 at 15 inches (38 cm) -- while emitting less than 1 foot-candle (11 lux) of visible light emission. In addition, every model in the PowerMAX™ 365 Series can be ganged together to maximize inspection options and configurations. For instance, the units can be grouped side-to-side or front-to-back. Specialized power terminals allow separate units to connect and share the same power source. For every situation, the PM-1600HC is built with the end-user in mind.

Application:

The PM-1600HC is used in the critical evaluation of materials and specially designed for NDT inspection booths, fluorescent penetrant inspection, and magnetic particle inspection. In the aerospace industry, the PM-1600HC is used to inspect engine parts and subsurface flaws in vital exterior materials. In the oil and gas industries, the PM-1600HC is used to meet standards required of pipeline inspections -- including the inspection of hydraulic parts. Whatever the application, the PM-1600HC is the perfect NDT overhead inspection lamp.

About Spectronics Corporation:

Spectronics Corporation is the world's leading manufacturer of ultraviolet equipment and fluorescent materials. Their state-of-the-art products are built to exacting engineering standards and are utilized for literally hundreds of markets and applications that demand uncompromising quality and reliability. Spectroline® UV lamps and radiometers are widely used to verify the structural integrity of military and commercial aircraft. Spectroline® fluorescent dyes are used to check for fluid leaks in power plants, nuclear reactors, oil pipelines and industrial facilities worldwide, and were even used on the U.S. Space Shuttle. For more information, please visit us at Spectroline.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136933/Images/18119581_1059821750784719_862610043484458164_n-f63e647a1736a0ccb53aa6c7b4cc3637.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://vimeo.com/184061778

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136933/PM-1600HC-PowerMAX-365-Flyer-A17019-1ef8958fdb25a05da399014dc7aa7e7e.pdf