New Precision Seeding Field Demonstrations announced at Olds College

OLDS, AB--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Olds College, Agri-Trade Equipment Expo, Olds Regional Exhibition and dmg::events (Canada) Inc. are partnering to develop and organize a new Precision Seeding Field Demonstration showcase at Olds College.

This new season long demonstration will feature contributions from leading seed, chemical and fertilizer suppliers, but the focus will be on demonstrating the equipment from seeding through to harvest. The Precision Seeding Equipment Demonstration Plots are an excellent addition to the highly anticipated FutureFarm Canada Expo. Alberta's farming community is invited to come and observe leading manufacturers' newest technologies on precision seeding and cultivating demonstrations.

Field demonstrations will begin in spring with an initial seeding showcase and we will have a number of follow up demonstration field days (chemical application and harvesting) throughout the growing season, with the pinnacle event being held in conjunction with FutureFarm Canada Expo, July 6-8, 2017 at Olds College.

FutureFarm Canada Expo, a joint venture between Olds College and dmg :: events is reshaping agricultural industry events in Alberta with an outdoor equipment exhibition, live equipment demonstrations, education and plenty of great Alberta hospitality. The Expo is a unique trade show focused on scientific advancements and innovations required for tomorrow's agriculture businesses and future farm generations.

"Olds College is thrilled to partner with Agri-Trade, Olds Regional Exhibition and dmg events to create this unique showcase," explains Tanya McDonald, Vice President Advancement at Olds College. "Olds College is proud to be a leader in agriculture education and applied research; through these valuable partnerships we can continue to be innovators of industry, a leader in Smart Agriculture, and a responsive member of the community."

Dave Fiddler, Show Manager of Agri-Trade said "Agri-Trade is excited to be working co- operatively with this group of industry leaders. This collaboration allows us to work with not only FFCE, Olds College and ORE, but with our exhibitors and partners in providing a valuable interactive demonstration, something that we cannot do in November. Working together we benefit not only our own shows and organizations but the entire agriculture sector in western Canada."

"Considering ORE's rich and steadfast commitment to agriculture over the last 118 years we are excited to welcome pioneering businesses and entrepreneurs, progressive producers and industry stakeholders to our community," said Tracy Gardner, Event Manager, Olds Regional Exhibition. "Future Farm Canada Expo & Strategic Field Demonstrations are perfect ways to "explore" innovation, "educate" our engaging urban and rural audience while also "inspiring" and celebrating our next generation of youthful passion and talent."

"This new partnership with Olds Regional Exhibition, Agri-Trade, Olds College and dmg::events brings a great new learning opportunity to the Alberta agriculture sector," said Wes Scott, Executive Vice President, dmg::events. "Not only is Western Canada being offered a brand-new demonstration based agriculture event with FutureFarm Canada Expo in July, our collective clients now have the opportunity to being a part of a year-round seeding demonstration series -- a first for Alberta. Olds is the place for industry to meet, learn and do business."

About Olds College

Olds College is the premier Canadian integrated learning and applied research community specializing in agriculture, horticulture, land and environmental management. Olds College first opened its doors in 1913, and now includes programming that covers Animal Sciences, Horticulture, Land & Water, Fashion, Business, Hospitality & Tourism and Trades & Apprenticeships. For more information visit oldscollege.ca.

About Agri-Trade

Agri-Trade is a joint venture of the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park. Because of Agri-Trade's unique timing, we are the first show after harvest as well as the first show that kicks off a new planning season for producers. Agri-Trade happens over four days each November and is host to nearly 500 exhibitors representing the very best in agriculture equipment, technology, service and products. For more information visit agri-trade.com.

About Olds Regional Exhibition

Olds Regional Exhibition is considered one of the essential pillar organizations in Olds Alberta. Olds is less than an hour north of Calgary, in the rich farming region of central Alberta. ORE is proud to offer quality venues and collaborate with industry and community stakeholders to deliver programming in our community, focused on elevating youth development, agricultural and agribusiness and enhance rural lifestyles. For more information visit oldsregionalexhibition.com.

About dmg::events

dmg::events was founded in 1989 and now manages over 80 events in up to 25 countries each year. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, it is currently active in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia, employing over 300 staff. dmg::events is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc, one of the largest media companies in the United Kingdom. DMGT's history dates back to 1896 when the Harmsworth brothers (Alfred and Harold) established the Daily Mail newspaper in the United Kingdom. For more event information, please visit FutureFarmExpo.com.