New President and CEO Appointed at Sunnybrook

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew Smith, as the hospital's new President and CEO.

Following an international search, which drew candidates from across Canada, the United States and United Kingdom, the selection committee made the unanimous recommendation today to the Board of Directors, to appoint Dr. Smith to this role.

"Sunnybrook is proud to be hiring someone who has already dedicated so much of his life and career to serving the patients and staff of the hospital," said Mr. Blake Goldring, Chair, Board of Directors at Sunnybrook. "Dr. Smith will build on the legacy our outgoing CEO, Dr. Barry McLellan, has left us and he will continue to push Sunnybrook toward achieving its vision of inventing the future of health care."

Dr. Smith has most recently served Sunnybrook as the hospital's Executive Vice President and the Chief Medical Executive. Previously he has held several leadership roles within the hospital and at the University of Toronto.

Dr. Smith has been the Head of the Division of General Surgery at Sunnybrook, Chair of the Division of General Surgery at the University of Toronto and Chief of the Odette Cancer Program and a Regional Vice President for Cancer Care Ontario.

"Dr. Smith brings with him a tremendous amount of experience and system leadership," said Mr. Goldring. "He is passionate about Sunnybrook and has an enthusiasm for patient care, research and education that will continue to motivate the hospital's already highly functioning teams to achieve new levels of success."

Dr. Smith will begin his new role on July 1, 2017.