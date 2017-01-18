New Products, Education Sessions, Networking Events and More to Be Featured at 2017 PROCESS EXPO

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - PROCESS EXPO is more than just a trade show, it's an opportunity for food and beverage processing professionals to learn and share ideas with industry leaders; network with peers and make new contacts; and experience live demonstrations of the newest equipment available in the marketplace. This premiere trade show event for the food processing industry is taking place September 19-22 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL.

"If you are a professional working in the food and beverage processing industry, your time at PROCESS EXPO will be well spent. This four-day event brings together 15,000 industry professionals and offers practical, proven advances directly from experts who know the business," said Tom Kittle, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Handtmann Inc. and Handtmann Canada Limited. "The 2017 show will offer several new features on an expansive show floor offering thousands of products and services from 600 exhibiting companies."

Features on the show floor will include

The Dairy Zone : This area will feature suppliers who understand the unique needs of dairy processors from equipment and sanitation solutions to new ingredients and flavors. Companies will include Axiflow Technologies, Banner-Day, A.R. Arena Products, Paul Mueller Company, Powder Process Solutions to name a few.





In addition, the show floor will feature University Row, Student Poster Sessions, a Job Board, a Beer Garden, and much more. Over 600 exhibiting companies, spanning 220,000 square feet will offer equipment, machinery and demos for buyers in all of the vertical industry sectors, including: bakery, grains, seeds and snacks, beverage, dairy, meat, poultry and seafood, prepared foods, fruits and vegetables, confectionery and candy, co-packers, and pet foods. Registration is now open.

General sales of exhibit space are available on the website, where you can reserve a booth. For more information about exhibiting, contact Grace A. Cular Yee, Vice President, Sales, at 703-663-1220 or Alaina Herrera, Exhibit Sales Associate, at 703-663-1212.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.