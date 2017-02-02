New programs to help address climate change and strengthen infrastructure planning

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - Investments in sustainable infrastructure reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contribute to a clean growth economy and strengthen the middle class by ensuring communities are healthy and productive places to live.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) President, Clark Somerville, launched two new programs to address climate change in communities and to strengthen infrastructure planning and decision-making.

The Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program and the Municipal Asset Management Program, which will be delivered by the FCM, will provide municipalities with access to funding, training and learning opportunities to increase their capacity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build resilience to the impacts of climate change, and support better planning and management of municipal infrastructure.

Details about the programs are available on the FCM website.

Quotes

"Much of the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day, be it roads and bridges or water and wastewater systems, is owned by municipalities. However, many of them have limited capacity to address climate change and contribute to the reduction of Canada's overall greenhouse gas emissions, which is a priority for the Government of Canada. We are pleased that the FCM will deliver two new programs that will support local government efforts to address climate change and help them make informed infrastructure investment decisions based on sound asset management practices."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"FCM helps communities thrive by addressing local and national priorities that include climate change and infrastructure management and investments. Together, the Municipal Asset Management Program and the Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program will bring significant benefits to municipalities as they develop and implement more sustainable infrastructure management practices and move to more ambitious low carbon and climate resilient infrastructure investments."

Clark Somerville, Federation of Canadian Municipalities President

Quick facts

Budget 2016 announced investments over the next five years in infrastructure that protects communities and supports Canada's ongoing transition to a clean growth economy.

To support municipalities' front-line efforts, the Government is providing $75 million to the FCM for the delivery of the Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program.

The Government has also endowed the Federation of Canadian Municipalities with $50 million to establish the Municipal Asset Management Program.

The Government will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

