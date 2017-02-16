New Release of Couchbase Data Platform Powers Always-On Digital Business Applications Across All Channels and Devices with Advanced Security

Major enhancements in the product suite further enable enterprises to build and deploy web, mobile and IoT apps at mass scale

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Couchbase, Inc., the NoSQL leader, announced today a new release of the Couchbase data platform that powers web, mobile and IoT (Internet of Things) applications for digital businesses. The enhanced product suite now provides easier global application deployments, advanced security capabilities and greater development flexibility, and includes Couchbase Server 4.6, Couchbase Sync Gateway 1.4, Couchbase Kafka Connector 3.0 and Couchbase Spark Connector 2.0.

Couchbase is seeing increasing demand for its technology that operates as a "system of engagement" database. In use by some of the world's biggest brands, including Amadeus, Marriott and United Airlines, Couchbase delivers the speed, scalability and flexibility required to power digital business applications. Couchbase makes it simple to build adaptable, responsive always-available applications that scale to meet unpredictable spikes in demand and enable mobile and IoT apps to work offline.

The Rise of System of Engagement Databases

While traditional system of record databases remain a vital part of data management infrastructure, they were not designed for highly interactive web, mobile and IoT applications. Existing NoSQL databases provided some relief by adding flexibility and scalability but lacked a comprehensive data platform with broad native capabilities that can support these modern workloads at massive scale. Couchbase provides a platform that includes a server database, a native mobile database, a synchronization gateway and Big Data and SQL integrations, delivering a true system of engagement database with the capabilities needed to power the daily activities of today's modern consumer.

"RDBMS is no longer the only data store in town. Even risk-averse companies are looking at open source and cloud to modernize their application infrastructure," said Thomas Vidnovic, Solutions Architect at Marriott. "Marriott leverages Couchbase to enhance Marriott's reservation system. Reservations is one of the key systems where we engage directly with customers, providing them with a highly responsive, personalized experience. Couchbase gives us a highly reliable and scalable platform to host and access our reservation data."

Couchbase Data Platform Highlights

The latest release of the Couchbase data platform includes the following new enhancements:

Couchbase Server 4.6 - Easier global application deployments, improved application performance, enhanced security options, built-in support for rich data structures including lists, maps, and sets, and integrated .NET application development





"Couchbase continues to push the database innovation envelope with our newest releases, including the addition of hybrid logical clocks for easier global application deployments, and Sync Gateway Accelerator to support high device density as well as numerous enhancements to our query language (N1QL) and query performance," said Ravi Mayuram, senior vice president of engineering and products, Couchbase. "With foundational technologies like these, we make it easy to automate the complex challenges that our customers face around managing globally distributed environments, massively scaling mobile and IoT applications on demand, and natively integrating big data solutions like Kafka and Spark with Couchbase."

"Enterprise CIOs and IT leaders are on the hook to execute on digital business initiatives. They are facing increasing pressure to adapt their systems and applications to meet new requirements for responsiveness, such as engaging customer experiences that are accessible from any platform," said Robin Bloor, chief analyst and co-founder at the Bloor Group. "To do this, they need to adopt a system of engagement database like Couchbase's. It goes beyond transactional data being able to provide the 360-degree view needed to create effective customer engagement and customer experiences."

"Now more than ever, businesses are depending on streaming data for mission critical applications and analytics," said Jabari Norton, vice president of business development at Confluent. "By leveraging the Confluent streaming platform and the newest Couchbase Connector powered by the Kafka Connect API, customers can easily set up, manage and monitor scalable, robust data pipelines between any systems in their enterprise."

"Apache Spark has become mainstream for a growing number of organizations powering data-driven use cases, from fraud detection to personalized shopping experiences," said Kavitha Mariappan, vice president of marketing at Databricks. "We are pleased to see the progress Couchbase has made with their Spark Connectors and the availability of the new Couchbase Notebook, that makes it easier than ever for data scientists and engineers to build and deploy advanced analytics solutions with our just-in-time data platform powered by Apache Spark."

About Couchbase

Couchbase delivers NoSQL database technology for businesses focused on digital innovation. Organizations around the world choose Couchbase for its advantages in data model flexibility, elastic scalability, performance, and 24x365 availability to build enterprise web, mobile, and IoT applications. The Couchbase platform includes Couchbase, Couchbase Lite -- the first mobile NoSQL database -- and Couchbase Sync Gateway. Couchbase is designed for global deployments, with configurable cross datacenter replication to increase data locality and availability. All Couchbase products are open source projects.

Couchbase customers include industry leaders like AOL, Amadeus, AT&T, Cisco, Comcast, Concur, Disney, Dixons, eBay, General Electric, Marriott, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, PayPal, Ryanair, Rakuten / Viber, Tesco, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names.

Couchbase investors include Accel Partners, Adams Street Partners, Ignition Partners, Mayfield Fund, North Bridge Venture Partners, Sorenson Capital, and WestSummit Capital.