Aristocrat and VGT Showing Jointly in Booth #834

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Aristocrat stunned the world earlier this month when it officially launched its groundbreaking new RELM™ cabinet, and, along with VGT, ushered in a new era of possibility in stepper excitement.

Aristocrat and VGT will exhibit jointly in booth #834 at NIGA 2017, where the new Class III RELM cabinet will feature eight new titles: The Golden Tree™, Sun Gold Temple™, Cash 7™, Burning 7™, Double White Hot Gold™, Emeralds & Sapphires™, Double Gold Spin™, and Triple Wildfire Double™.

Alongside the RELM cabinet Aristocrat will show industry-leading titles and technology including the new Dragon Link™ and Fast Cash™, which were recently named to Casino Journal's list of the "Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technologies for 2016." Also showing are the global phenomenon Lightning Link™, the newly released and first-of-its-kind Fast Cash™, and the all-new 5 Dragons Grand™. Licensed titles on display include My Cousin Vinny™, Sharknado™, and Tim McGraw™.

Aristocrat's Game Sales division will feature titles from across its broad portfolio of C*Series™, E*Series™, J*Series™, and M*Series™ lines, including the new Spin it Grand™, Fantastic Jackpots™, Lucky 88 Extra Choice™ Wonder 4 Stacks™, Stackin' Cash & Makin' Cash™, Lucky 88™, and Wonder 4 Tall Fortunes™.

"We are prepared to give our Class II and Class III customers a NIGA experience they will never forget," said Aristocrat Managing Director of the Americas Matt Wilson. "At Aristocrat and VGT, we have combined our efforts with a single mission -- to provide our customers with a deep and broad portfolio that will entertain their guests with whatever type of gaming experience their players want, whether our customers operate Class II games, Class III games, or both."

VGT will be in the same booth, showing its new Class II video slot product, the Ovation™ platform. Like the RELM cabinet, the Ovation platform showcases the joint development efforts between Aristocrat and VGT. The Ovation platform brings a new line of video content, giving Class II and Class III customers more options by combining Aristocrat's studio resources with VGT's player-favorite bingo-based game play.

The Ovation platform comes to NIGA with 14 new titles, all of which are part of a portfolio roadmap set to expand to 200 titles over four years. The scope and breadth of this product portfolio will provide strong video content solution for Class III operators who want to take advantage of Class II gaming structure.

In addition to the landmark Ovation platform, VGT will show new wide area progressive titles, including ten titles in the new $uper Hit$ Jackpots™ line. New 3-reel mechanical games from VGT include: Lucky Ducky® Electric Wilds™ and Mr. Money Bags® Sparkling Wilds™.

Aristocrat will also show new advancements in its Oasis 360™ system which bring operators the freedom to complete tasks from anywhere on the casino floor with Oasis Mobile™ apps. Oasis Mobile apps like Drinks on Tap™, FloorFocus™, and EnrollMix™ allow operators many options to drive efficiencies across their casino floor, including saving money through tighter drink management, decreasing response time to critical EGM events, and increasing loyalty base. Additionally, the Oasis 360 PlayerMax™ mobile app keeps players engaged in player's club status through geofencing technology, badge achievements, and in-app notifications and the award-winning AvT-Actual vs Theoretical™.

About Aristocrat

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited ( ASX : ALL), a leading global provider of land-based and online gaming solutions. The Company is licensed by more than 200 regulators and its products and services are available in more than 90 countries around the world. Aristocrat offers a diverse range of products and services including electronic gaming machines and casino management systems. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com, and join Aristocrat on Facebook and Twitter.

About Video Gaming Technologies, Inc.

VGT -- An Aristocrat Company is the leading designer/manufacturer/distributor of Class II games for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company is headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., with a manufacturing facility in Tulsa, Okla., and design studios throughout the country. The VGT difference provides customers with exciting game titles that generate intense player loyalty, record-setting gaming revenues, the assurance of reliability and unmatched customer service. Visit www.vgt.net.