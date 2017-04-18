New Rental Supplements Boosts Affordable Housing in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - More low-income families and seniors will have access to affordable homes with funding for 440 new rent supplements thanks to an $18 million investment by the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia over the next two years.

Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth - Cole Harbour, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Nova Scotia Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, made the announcement today.

Quick facts:

The Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are committing $18.08 million under the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement for the rent supplements. The funding will be distributed over two years, and will help reduce the provincial waitlist by 10%.

In 2016-17, $7.5 million will go towards 212 rent supplements, including at least 50 for Halifax Regional Municipality, and $300,000 for 10 rent supplements for new affordable rental housing projects.

In 2017-18, $9.88 million will go toward 205 rent supplements for deeper subsidies targeting people with lower incomes, and $400,000 for 13 new rent supplements for new affordable rental housing projects.

The Rental Supplement program enables low-income families, and seniors who qualify, to rent a private-sector dwelling or a housing unit owned by a cooperative or non-profit housing provider. The rent supplement makes up the difference between the rent agreed upon with the landlord and what the tenant can afford (up to 30% of gross household income).

Provincial housing authorities will reach out to clients currently on the wait list to offer available units in their areas.

Quotes:

"Our Government remains committed to making affordable housing available in Nova Scotia and across the country. Through the rental supplements, we are providing more affordable housing to low-income families and seniors and building a strong foundation for a sustainable economic future." - Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth - Cole Harbour

"We want to help more Nova Scotians with low-incomes find a safe, affordable place to call home, near the services and support they need. Working with the federal government as well as private, non-profit, and co-op housing providers, is the best way to do this." - Joanne Bernard, Provincial Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia

"This is a significant contribution that will help meet the housing needs of low-income Nova Scotians, families and seniors. Our members want to do their part to get more people off the public housing waitlist and into safe and affordable housing." - Jeremy Jackson, President, Investment Property Owners Association of Nova Scotia

"The rent supplement program has allowed me to find an affordable home close to my family. I applaud the federal and provincial governments for their continued commitment to affordable housing." - Debbie Martin, Bedford resident

Associated links:

- CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of CMHC's operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca.

Stay connected:

- Follow CMHC on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.