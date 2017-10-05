New Report Validates SPYRs Strategy in the Mobile Games Industry

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - SPYR, INC. ( OTC PINK : SPYR), a holding company with a wholly owned subsidiary in the mobile game & app development and publishing industry, today commented on Newzoo's latest quarterly update of the Global Games Market Report.

Newzoo is a global leader in games, esports, and mobile intelligence and recently released its 2017 Global Games Market Report. SPYR's CEO and President, James R. Thompson, believes the report validates the company's current strategy for moving forward in the games industry.

James R. Thompson stated, "With Newzoo reporting that games revenues of the top 25 public companies is up 20 percent to over $41 billion in the first half of 2017 as compared to 2016, it is clear that we've chosen the right direction for SPYR. As we continue to grow our company and further develop our flagship game Pocket Starships, our plan to add more games to our current portfolio, with an emphasis on mobile, the largest segment, and our efforts to implement an aggressive acquisition strategy are validated by an industry report like this latest update from Newzoo."

Newzoo states in its latest report, "This year is a landmark in the history of the games market, with revenues exceeding the $100 billion mark to total $109 billion. Five years ago, when Newzoo launched its first Global Games Market Report, global revenues amounted to approximately $70 billion. A growth of 56% in five years illustrates how game companies have not only pioneered new ways of engaging and entertaining consumers, but have also led the way in innovating business models to suit the digital age. The future outlook for games has never been better but requires a new way of looking at the market."

The latest quarterly update of Newzoo's Global Games Market Report also stated, "Traditional boundaries between games, media, telecom, and sports industries are disappearing and sparking new partnerships and M&A activity across the globe."

Get your copy of the Newzoo report at: (https://newzoo.com/insights/trend-reports/newzoo-global-games-market-report-2017-light-version/)

