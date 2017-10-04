New Research and Advisory Firm Kaleido Insights Launches with Release of Original Research to Help Corporate Leaders Act On Technology Trends Shaping the Future

Three Macrotrends Impacting the Journey to 2030: Super Humans, Fluid Organizations, and Enlightened Ecosystems now available

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Kaleido Insights, a new boutique research and advisory firm, announces its launch today. Founded by four of the nation's top analysts, the firm focuses on helping corporate leaders around the world transform the "kaleidoscope" of technological disruption into clear, actionable strategies. In conjunction with the firm's launch, Three Macrotrends Impacting the Journey to 2030, a collaborative research report authored by founding partners Jaimy Szymanski, Jeremiah Owyang, Jessica Groopman and Rebecca Lieb, is also released.

"There is so much pressure on today's leaders to stay ahead of the 'next big thing' that is set to disrupt their business model, and it can be hard for them to see the potential implications of multi-faceted consumer, enterprise and ecosystem trends," said Owyang. "That's where Kaleido Insights comes in. We help them distill what matters now, and in the future, amidst the chaos."

Kaleido Insights offers rigorous, best-in-class research and strategic advisory services to innovation leaders across industries and functions. This includes the C-Suite and those charged with leading innovation, future planning, M&A and analyst relations functions.

Working with Fortune 500 businesses, technology leaders and start-ups, and nonprofit organizations, Kaleido Insights guides strategy development across:

Customer experience (CX) and digital transformation

Product and service automation

Data- and ecosystem-driven business models

Marketing, content, and media

Organizational change and readiness





"In addition to our boutique status and access to founding partner advisory, our research-based approach sets us apart," says Lieb. "We don't just give opinions; we're a proven team with original research at our foundation. That's incredibly valuable to business leaders looking to differentiate. A first glimpse of it is revealed in the flagship research we deliver together today."

What Makes Kaleido Insights Valuable and Unique?

Deep partner coverage expertise is varied, yet connected. This offers clients a rich combination of research and advisory across key trends shaping their worlds.

Research is currently open to the public for free download. Kaleido supports transparent, open models.

Primary research takes both a human and technology perspective.

Leadership is diverse and equal: Kaleido is a partnership of seasoned analysts that reflects increasingly diverse leadership at today's best organizations.

Advisory model is grounded in rigorous original research. This provides organizational leaders with the ability to trust the authenticity of Kaleido's research and advisory that they count on.

Their actionable, outcome-focused mission enables organizations to foresee, decipher and act on technological disruption with agility. Kaleido's original research, trend analysis, corporate leadership network, and pragmatic recommendations focus on providing leaders with what they need to create and execute strategies to adapt to the consumer, business model, and ecosystem impacts of disruptive technologies.





Three Macrotrends Impacting the Journey to 2030, Kaleido Insights' introductory research report, sets the stage for a series of additional reports under development. "It's easy to go write about the next bright shiny object. Instead, our research agenda reflects the most important impacts you may have yet to identify for your customers, your business, and your ecosystem -- from the market's most disruptive technologies," explains Groopman.

About Three Macrotrends Impacting the Journey to 2030

Three Macrotrends Impacting the Journey to 2030 identifies Super Humans, Fluid Organizations and Enlightened Ecosystems as three trends transforming modern society, culture and business. The report introduces these trends to readers and provides insights into the technologies that enable the journey, followed by recommendations on how organizations can create a clear vision for innovation.

The Three Macrotrends Impacting the Journey to 2030 report can be immediately accessed directly from Kaleido Insights' new website. Over the coming months, Kaleido Insights' analysts will also be sharing and discussing the report with the organizational leaders at several private events and third-party forums.

"We want to hear directly from corporate leaders and change agents at these events. What are their challenges, and what impacts are they feeling from the three research trends we've identified?" says Szymanski. "Our client needs ultimately drive our research vision, and we want to create as many opportunities for collaboration as possible."

This November Kaleido Insights will host two private events to introduce leaders to the firm, its research and the analysts. Kaleido Insights will also speak at CDX Silicon Valley Brand Innovation Summit alongside Adobe, CNBC, Dick's, Discovery, Google, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co., PBS, SONOS, Unicef and Visa. Those interested in speaking to a founding partner, learning more about Kaleido Insights and/or securing a spot at one of their Q4 events should contact info@kaleidoinsights.com.

About Kaleido Insights

Kaleido Insights is a boutique research and advisory firm that focuses on transforming the "kaleidoscope" of technological disruption into clear, actionable strategies for innovation. Its four founding partners are analysts with deep expertise, guiding clients to envision clear impacts on their future business models; customer experience design; marketing; content strategies; and product automation roadmaps.

By constantly keeping pulse on how humans, businesses, and ecosystems are impacted by technological change, Kaleido helps organizations find sanity and strategy in chaos. Kaleido advisory relationships, speeches, webinars, and workshops are grounded in research rigor and impact analysis. Its analysts also utilize quantitative survey panels, forecast development, investment analysis, ethnography, qualitative research interviews and secondary research approaches.

#digital #marketing #CX #content #IoT #AI #Blockchain #machinelearning #UX