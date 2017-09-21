New Research: As Store's Role Continues to Evolve, Cyber Monday Overtakes Black Friday as This Holiday Season's Most Popular Shopping Day

Fighting crowds is out, premium shopper convenience is in, with consumer expectations of retailers at an all-time high, according to a new Euclid survey

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Euclid, the leader in retail analytics and omni-channel engagement, today revealed new research that shows this holiday season, the majority of shoppers (72 percent) are most excited by Cyber Monday -- but retailers have the chance to draw them into physical locations by capitalizing on convenience factors unique to stores.

Euclid's Evolution of Retail, 2017 Holiday Physical and Digital Retail Trends report, which highlights shopper trends and holiday season behavior in retail stores, is based on a commissioned survey of more than 1,500 U.S. consumers.

According to Euclid's survey, Cyber Monday leads the pack in consumer excitement (72 percent) followed by Black Friday and the day after Christmas (62 percent and 55 percent, respectively). The findings make it clear that e-commerce continues to build momentum, but also that stores maintain a key role in the buying journey. In fact, 75 percent of consumers ages 18 to 34 visit a store on a regular basis to see a product and then purchase it online later. Thus, as the lines between physical and digital continue to blur, retailers should become more channel-agnostic.

"Retailers that still think online and offline don't influence each other are deluding themselves," said Brent Franson, CEO of Euclid. "If you're still looking at individual store performance, stop. Want to nail it? Figure out how online and offline channels feed each other -- and which marketing campaigns are reinforcing that path to purchase."

The survey report also found that price was the main driver in choosing between retailers this holiday season. However, customers also demand more convenience this time of year - and it isn't just about having a convenient store location. 82 percent of shoppers value getting in and out quickly when shopping in-store over the holidays, for instance.

Key findings from the survey include:

When asked about in-store shopping specifically, more than 60 percent of consumers are likely to shop in physical stores or malls on the day after Christmas (63 percent) followed by Black Friday (60 percent) and Super Saturday (56 percent). Holiday purchases will happen anywhere: 55 percent of consumers often visit a store to check out a product in person but then purchase it later online.

55 percent of consumers often visit a store to check out a product in person but then purchase it later online. Make gifting simple to win store shoppers: Male shoppers are more inclined to visit a retailer if it has made gift-giving simple with curated and personalized gift selections in-store (46 percent of men versus 27 percent of women).

Male shoppers are more inclined to visit a retailer if it has made gift-giving simple with curated and personalized gift selections in-store (46 percent of men versus 27 percent of women). Online ads and storefront both drive awareness among men: Men are more inclined to visit a store if they see a great deal displayed in the window (60 percent of men versus 55 percent of women). Men are also more likely to be drawn to visit a particular retailer by an online ad (61 percent of men as compared to 54 percent of women).

"Give the people what they want -- and this holiday season, that's convenience," said Brent Franson, CEO of Euclid. "You don't have to be Amazon to deliver the perfect gift with no hassle. Brick-and-mortar can still pull off a holiday win -- but they'll need to couple new in-store experiences with the convenience factor to get it done."

To download a free copy of Evolution of Retail: 2017 Holiday Physical and Digital Retail Trends report, visit: http://go.geteuclid.com/2017-Holiday-Report

About Euclid

Euclid illuminates identity and behavior in the physical world. Today's mobile-first customer provides the opportunity to recognize every visitor who walks in the door, understand what drove that visit and retarget to influence a purchase. Marketers from the leading retail and restaurant brands rely on Euclid's data platform to better reach, inspire and serve their customers, increasing their lifetime value in the process.

Euclid's growing offline network captures hundreds of millions of monthly visits from over one billion unique devices across tens of thousands of locations.

Euclid is backed by leading venture capital firms Benchmark Capital and NEA, as well as Cox Enterprises and Groupe Arnault, the controlling shareholder of LVMH -- Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world leader in luxury products.