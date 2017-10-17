New Research Confirms Cybersecurity is Top Concern in Corporate IoT Deployments

BlackBerry-commissioned whitepaper from 451 Research looks at security in the Enterprise of Things

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced findings from a new global research whitepaper, which surveyed IT decision makers on corporate IoT deployments. Conducted by 451 Research, the whitepaper titled, "Securing the Enterprise of Things: Opportunity for securing IoT with a unified platform emerging as IoT popularity grows," reveals that huge opportunities are balanced against significant cybersecurity concerns.

"The proliferation of IoT is being led by enterprises, and they continue to require a unified endpoint management strategy that is capable of scaling to handle billions of connected devices," said Marty Beard, Chief Operating Officer, BlackBerry. "We are focused on securing the EoT because for all its promise, the expanding adoption of connected things means that companies are only as secure as their most vulnerable endpoint."

Survey respondents represent a wide range of vertical industries, including financial services, government and healthcare. Below are some key themes from the research:

Seventy-eight percent of respondents indicated interest in a solution that allows them to manage all their endpoints in one place.

Sixty-three percent noted that security is the "top" concern regarding digital technologies and processes. However, only a little over one-third (37 percent) actually have a formal digital transformation strategy in place.

Organizations are least prepared against external threats, with nearly two-thirds (61 percent) citing hackers and cyberwarfare as top concerns.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents from very large organizations (more than 10,000 employees) revealed that a lack of collaboration among internal departments is a potential barrier to unified endpoint management, while 51 percent of mid-sized organizations felt the same way.

Marty Beard and Brian Partridge, VP of IoT at 451 Research will host a webinar on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 1:00 PM ET to discuss the key findings from the survey and provide insight on how companies can manage and secure the expanding Enterprise of Things. Media are encouraged to register here.

The new whitepaper is available for download at www.blackberry.com/enterprise-of-things.

For more information about BlackBerry's EOT solutions, please visit www.blackberry.com/enterprise.

