New Research Finds Use of Video Accelerating in B2B with 71 Percent Reporting that Video Converts Better than Other Content Types

90 Percent Report that Video is Becoming a More Important Content Type for Driving Business Results

KITCHENER, ON--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - For the fourth year in a row, Vidyard, the new generation video platform for business, has partnered with Demand Metric, the marketing research and advisory firm, to publish The 2017 State of Video Marketing report. Based on research conducted with B2B marketing and sales teams across a wide range of markets and company sizes, this year's results showed that the use of video within marketing teams is rapidly accelerating with a significant growth in the number of sales teams now also using video:

Video Creation Remains Priority as Usage Rapidly Increases: Over 90 percent of study participants report that video is becoming more important as a form of marketing content, while 93 percent report having some type of video creation capabilities in-house to reflect those needs. The Role of Video is Expanding from Marketing to Sales: 37 percent of sales teams are now using video throughout the sales cycle and 23 percent are now creating their own video content, both measures are up more than 50 percent from the previous year. Video is Becoming More Integrated with Business Systems: 45 percent of marketers report integrating video data within their marketing automation or customer relationship platforms, up more than 30 percent from the previous year.

Video Creation Remains Priority as Usage Rapidly Increases

For the fourth consecutive year, over 90 percent of study participants report that video is becoming more important as a form of marketing content within their businesses. The percentage of participants that report that video converts better than other content types have averaged 71 percent over the four years of this study, with video remaining the favored content type. The most commonly produced video continues to be Product videos, produced by 63 percent of the organizations surveyed.

As businesses continue to create videos, budgets are following. This year, 90 percent of study participants reported having the same or a growing video budget. The usage of video across websites, social media, landing pages and sales conversations has increased year-over-year, with the volume of videos produced annually increasing to an average of 38 videos, up 31 percent from 29 last year. Today, only seven percent of study participants rely exclusively on third-party production for video creation with 93 percent having some type of video creation production capabilities in-house.

"Marketers today need little convincing that video is a powerful content form. By every measure -- lead creation, conversions, SERP ranking, time on page, likes, shares and any other form of engagement -- video's power to inform and persuade is unmatched," says Jeff Loeb, CMO at Vidyard. "With the rise of new-generation video platforms, marketing and sales teams are using video to drive more qualified leads, cut through the noise, and accelerate pipeline".

The Role of Video is Expanding from Marketing to Sales

There has been a two-fold increase in the number of survey respondents who report using video as part of their account-based marketing (ABM) strategy. More companies today (37 percent) use video as part of their sales conversion process, up from 25 percent last year. Video creation within sales departments is also on the rise with the introduction of tools like Vidyard GoVideo and others. Results indicate that 23 percent of sales teams are creating more of their own video content this year, up from just 15 percent in 2016. Usage of video viewing data by sales teams to qualify, engage or influence deals is also up 13 percent year-over-year which indicates that video has become more accessible and desirable for personalized communications.

Video is Becoming More Integrated with Business Systems

Integrating video viewing data into marketing automation platforms (MAP) or customer relationship management platforms (CRM) like Salesforce, Marketo, Eloqua, Hubspot, and others enable marketing and sales teams to monitor and track video usage metrics. In 2017, 45 percent of marketers reported having integrated video viewing data within these applications, up from 30 percent each of the last two years. The percentage of organizations that have integrated video viewing data -- and are exploiting it -- with key sales and marketing systems jumped from 13 to 20 percent this year.

Over 70 percent of this study's participants were in marketing roles in B2B or mixed B2B/B2C organizations that reported revenue growth in the most recently completed fiscal year. All of the organizations that participated in this study are using video in their sales and marketing efforts. Agencies and studios were disqualified from contributing to the study.

More Information:

Download the Report: https://www.vidyard.com/resources/state-of-video-marketing-2017-report

Blog Post: https://www.vidyard.com/blog/peers-beating-video-marketing-results/

About Vidyard

Vidyard is the new generation video platform for business that helps organizations drive more revenue through the use of online video. Going beyond video hosting and management, Vidyard helps businesses drive greater engagement in their video content, track the viewing activities of each individual viewer, and turn those views into action. Global leaders such as Honeywell, McKesson, Lenovo, LinkedIn, Citibank, and Sharp rely on Vidyard to power their video content strategies and turn viewers into customers. To learn more about Vidyard, please visit www.vidyard.com.

About Demand Metric

Demand Metric is a marketing research and advisory firm serving a membership community of over 100,000 marketing professionals and consultants in 75 countries. Offering consulting playbooks, advisory services, and 500+ premium marketing tools and templates, Demand Metric resources and expertise help the marketing community plan more efficiently and effectively, answer the difficult questions about their work with authority and conviction, and complete marketing projects more quickly and with greater confidence -- thus boosting the respect of the marketing team and making it easier to justify resources the team needs to succeed. To learn more about Demand Metric, please visit www.demandmetric.com.