New Research From HRExaminer Asks: Does The AI Emperor Have No Clothes

Detailed Report Reveals Who's Hot and Who's Not Among HR Technology Providers Claiming AI Capabilities

SEBASTOPOL, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - HRExaminer's latest market report evaluates 30 vendors purporting to have artificial intelligence solutions, ranging from tiny startups to well-known HR Technology Platform providers. The report includes funding, pricing, positioning and roadmap information along with an evaluation of strengths and weaknesses for each vendor.

"There is no AI in any of the companies claiming it in the HRTechnology sector," says John Sumser, founder and principal analyst at HRExaminer. "We closely examined 30 software providers in our latest report The 2018 Index of Predictive Tools in HRTech: The Emergence of Intelligent Software. The report is the first ever comprehensive look at the impact of Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Big Data and Neural Nets on the HR Technology Industry."

"When a vendor describes their efforts as AI, they are focused on how the software was built rather than what it does. While we saw a significant number of really important experiments and developments, none measured up to the implications that AI carries," Sumser went on.

"Instead, we found focused endeavors that are working hard to reduce the time a user spends inside of software while multiplying the value they receive."

The analysis section of the document includes the information required to budget, purchase and manage a predictive tool in an HR Department. Risks, benefits, Total Cost of Ownership and Forecasts are all addressed.

The report is available for purchase at the HRExaminer website (http://ow.ly/S4jo30g3lFL) through November 17 at the introductory price of $249.

A Northern California-based market analysis company focused on the HR Technology industry, HRExaminer serves practitioners, buyers, vendors and investors with its no-nonsense view of technology and its impact on HR. HRExaminer also hosts three weekly radio shows: one covers the latest news in HR technology; one includes interviews with key HR technology executives and the third covers emerging big ideas. Follow John Sumser on Twitter @johnsumser or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/johnsumser