New Research Highlights the Effects the Trump Presidency Is Having on the American Psyche

Study explores sentiment and mood across both ends of the political spectrum

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Galileo Research & Strategy Consultancy today released the findings of a new study that highlights the psychological and behavioral impacts on Americans during the first 100 days of the Trump presidency. Galileo's proprietary psychological techniques used in this study were specially designed to determine participants' subconscious beliefs and attitudes, as well as their consciously held views, leading to rich hypotheses that informed the quantitative survey.

The quantitative survey sampled 1,000 U.S. adults (all registered to vote with quotas set by age, gender, ethnicity, income, geography and political affiliation). The resulting data, from both Trump supporters and Trump non-supporters, provides a unique insight into the impact of the Trump presidency on Americans' current emotions, identity, relationships, gender attitudes, daily behaviors, and media attitudes and habits.

Key findings from the survey include:

One third (29%) of Americans feel ashamed to be American right now. Particularly true among women (14% of whom had felt ashamed a year ago, vs. 32% today) and millennials (13% of whom had felt ashamed a year ago, vs. 32% today)

Many Americans do not see Donald Trump as delivering on the character traits essential for a great President. Across the total sample, fairly low numbers of participants, who considered these traits essential, felt Trump was delivering very/or somewhat well on the traits that make a great President, such as being trustworthy (30%), honest (31%) and having respect for others (16%).

Strong contrasts in attitudes towards gender roles between supporters and non-supporters: 71% of Trump Supporters feel that "These days there's too much focus on women and men being equal in every aspect" 79% of Non-Supporters feel that "These days there's not nearly enough focus on women and men being equal in every aspect"



The survey unearthed many other unique insights on how Americans feel about how the Trump Presidency impacts their values, safety and relationships with others. One thing they can all agree on is that respondents strongly care about America uniting and coming together, and that they see this as being President Trump's responsibility.

"A deep fascination with the human psyche drives our work at Galileo," said Cathy Lennox, Co-Founder of Galileo Research. "When we started hearing anecdotal accounts of families and friends fighting over politics, new levels of anxiety, fear, anger and disconnection, we wanted to understand, on a deep psychological level, the profound and divergent effects the new presidency is having on the psyche and identity of ordinary Americans."

About Galileo Research & Strategy Consultancy

Galileo is a psychology-based market research consultancy that draws on leading edge theory and practice from academic and therapeutic psychology. They focus on "High Consideration" categories -- categories in which a lot is at stake emotionally or financially, requiring complex decisions to be made, and sometimes even true behavior-change to occur. Inspired by the notion that fresh ideas spark at the intersection of disciplines, their combined experience in psychology, neuroscience, anthropology, marketing, market research and advertising generates a unique and powerful new approach for clients. For more information, visit www.galileoresearch.com.

