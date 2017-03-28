New Research Shows Cloud Computing, DevOps and Machine Data Analytics Dominate the Modern Application Era

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Sumo Logic, the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics service, today announced findings from a new study with UBM Technology titled "The New Normal: Cloud, DevOps and SaaS Analytics Tools Reign in the Modern App Era." As trends like cloud computing and DevOps become the de facto standard, organizations are increasingly looking for next-generation analytics tools and services that provide continuous intelligence to help them build, run and secure modern applications, and accelerate their journey to the cloud.

"Trends such as cloud computing and DevOps are helping companies become more flexible and responsive to market conditions. However, as cloud computing becomes standard in IT organizations, concerns about security and loss of control persist," said Amy Doherty, research director for UBM Technology. "This new study confirms these findings and delves into best practices for how cloud-first companies are leveraging new tools and technologies to speed adoption."

Key findings of the study include:

Cloud becomes de facto in IT modernization.

80 percent of enterprises surveyed are currently or plan to use at least one public cloud service.

Not surprising, the top two leading services include Microsoft Azure (66 percent) and Amazon Web Services (55 percent).

67 percent are using SaaS.

Enterprises are embracing new organizational models such as DevOps.

68 percent of respondents either plan to adopt DevOps practices or are already doing so on a limited or trial basis.

People are more confident, but security continues to be a key challenge.

27 percent of respondents cite security as the biggest challenge related to cloud.

While 55 percent said public cloud services are more secure than they used to be, only 6 percent describe the security of public cloud as "excellent."

Need for holistic visibility and operational efficiency is driving tool consolidation.

Organizations on average are using between four and 10 tools to manage their growing portfolios of custom apps.

42 percent are deploying and updating apps more frequently than in the past.

Other pain points include migrating applications and data to the cloud, getting a unified view of cloud and traditional IT infrastructure, and managing cloud-based apps and operations.

"We continue to see enterprises tackling the shift to digital transformation, leveraging software as a primary driver for innovation and growth to satisfy the changing customer demand. Modern applications are at the heart of this disruption," said Kalyan Ramanathan, vice president of product marketing for Sumo Logic. "The survey data suggests that management tooling hasn't kept up with the pace of the other changes occurring in enterprise IT. Adopting a secure, cloud-native, unified solution can significantly help organizations streamline their optimization and troubleshooting efforts while providing the level of availability and performance their customers require."

Survey Methodology and Participant Demographics

The UBM Tech report, sponsored by Sumo Logic, was conducted in December 2016 and included over 230 IT operations, application development and information security professionals at companies with 500 or more employees in order to assess the current state of IT operations and modern app tools. The responses provided more detail about how cloud computing, DevOps, management tooling, security and customization are transforming enterprise IT, as well as a look at where these trends might be heading in the future.

