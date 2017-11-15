New Research Shows Velositol Supplies Missing Ingredient for Intense Workouts

PURCHASE, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - Extreme training trends are driving people in record numbers to engage in complex workout routines that push their limits both mentally and physically. James B. LaValle, clinical pharmacist, board certified clinical nutritionist and author of more than 20 books including, "Cracking the Metabolic Code," says these intense workouts require more muscle recovery time, a step that many fitness enthusiasts tend to skip, but desperately need in order to properly increase lean muscle mass, especially over the age of 30. He says nutrition plays a huge role in the recovery phase for muscles and introducing certain ingredients into supplemental protein shakes and bars, such as Nutrition 21's clinically substantiated Velositol, can dramatically enhance muscle protein syntheses (MPS) while supporting muscle repair post-workout.

"The most important advice I give to the athletes is, you have to maintain lean muscle mass and you can only do that by enhancing muscle protein syntheses between workouts," said LaValle, who is currently at work developing the Performance and Rejuvenation Center at the Pro Football Hall of Fame village to offer personalized health, wellness, diet and performance service to members of the NFL Hall of Fame community. "Maintaining lean muscle mass becomes more difficult as you age, but it's one of the biggest concerns for overall health and longevity. Muscle mass is the new currency of aging, so the more you retain lean muscle, the more stable you will become and the better you will age."

Research documents that starting at age 30, muscle mass begins to decline by 1 percent each year. A published study in Muscle, Ligaments and Tendons Journal found maximum physical muscle capacity between the ages of 20 and 30, with accelerated muscle mass loss occurring after the age of 40.

LaValle says focusing on ways to increase MPS can help maintain lean muscle mass. A unique dietary complex of amylopectin and chromium in Nutrition 21's patented ingredient Velositol addresses this by doubling the MPS compared to what was seen when using whey protein alone. A randomized, double-blind, single-dose, active-controlled crossover study published in Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition documents this among study participants who increased MPS by 48 percent from baseline when combined with whey protein (6 grams), as compared to a 24 percent increase seen with whey protein alone. The significant increase in MPS, along with a non-significant increase in insulin to help initiate muscle growth, was noted in the study subjects made up of healthy men and women. Blood glucose levels remained in the healthy, normal range.

"Whether you are looking to increase muscle size, strength or speed, the process of muscle repair is the same," said LaValle, who consults for Corvette Race team, Orlando Magic, Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks and other athletic teams. "The science behind Velositol is extraordinary. It helps nourish the muscle and unlock the potential of protein to really enhance muscle-building activity post exercise. It promotes leaner body composition, enhances muscle building and simply gives you more precision for a more effective workout."

Velositol is GRAS (generally regarded as safe) for 2 grams to be used in protein drinks (ready-to-drink and powder varieties), meal replacement bars, energy and protein bars. It can be found in GNC's new Beyond Raw Precision BCAA formula and other protein products. For more information on Velositol, visit: www.velositol.com.

