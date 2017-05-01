The New Rules of Work: Phenom People and The Muse Host Webinar on Amplifying Employer Brand

HORSHAM, PA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) -

WHO:

Ed Newman, chief evangelist at Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, and Tiffany Eckelberg, director of PR & communications for The Muse, the most trusted and beloved career destination for Millennials and beyond

WHAT:

Will present a webinar titled, "The New Rules of Work: Amplify Your Employer Brand and Get Discovered."

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CDT / 12:00 p.m. MDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

To register, visit: http://hire.themuse.com/webinar/amplify-your-employer-brand.

DETAILS:

Under the new rules of work, candidates no longer just visit a career site to apply for a job. Rather, today's job seekers engage with multiple touch points, researching employers across a number of different channels. To capture the attention of candidates, employers need to embrace these new rules, building and communicating a strong, consistent employer brand that resonates with job seekers.

During this webinar, Ed Newman, chief evangelist at Phenom People, will join Tiffany Eckelberg, director of PR & communications for The Muse, to explore creative ways to amplify employer brand. Newman and Eckelberg will consider how job seekers are looking for opportunities and the channels and strategies employers can use to ensure their content gets discovered by candidates. Recruiters, hiring managers, HR professionals and business leaders interested in learning more about the new rules of work as it relates to employer brand are encouraged to attend this webinar.

For additional information and registration details, visit: http://hire.themuse.com/webinar/amplify-your-employer-brand.

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experiences. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing Platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent. Phenom People helps some of the largest brands in the world attract phenomenal talent including AMN Healthcare, Citrix, Deloitte, General Motors, Hershey, Informatica and IPG Media.

Visit www.phenompeople.com to learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing.