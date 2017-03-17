New Second-stage Housing Funding for Indigenous Women and Children

March 17, 2017 10:05 ET
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Indigenous women and children fleeing domestic violence will soon have a new, safe place to call home, with the help of funding for second-stage affordable housing through the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre. The federal and provincial governments have committed up to $824,000 for this project, which addresses the unique needs of urban Indigenous families in Halifax.
In August of 2016, the federal and provincial governments announced investments in affordable housing under Federal Budget 2016, which included support for victims of domestic violence. Housing Nova Scotia is investing $5.2 million in federal funding to support the construction and renovation of shelters for victims of domestic violence and transition houses.
Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia and the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women, made the announcement today at the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre.
Quick facts:
Quotes:
Associated links:
Emilie GauduchonPress SecretaryOffice of Minister Duclos819-654-5546Emilie.Gauduchon@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.caNatalie ChavariePublic Affairs AdvisorCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation902-426-4262nchavari@cmhc-schl.gc.caHeather FairbairnMedia Relations AdvisorNova Scotia Department of Community Services902-717-2151Heather.Fairbairn@novascotia.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds