New Second-stage Housing Funding for Indigenous Women and Children

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Indigenous women and children fleeing domestic violence will soon have a new, safe place to call home, with the help of funding for second-stage affordable housing through the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre. The federal and provincial governments have committed up to $824,000 for this project, which addresses the unique needs of urban Indigenous families in Halifax.

In August of 2016, the federal and provincial governments announced investments in affordable housing under Federal Budget 2016, which included support for victims of domestic violence. Housing Nova Scotia is investing $5.2 million in federal funding to support the construction and renovation of shelters for victims of domestic violence and transition houses.

Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia and the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women, made the announcement today at the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre.

Quick facts:

$824,000 will be invested to create this four-unit second-stage housing development that will create affordable housing to support Indigenous women along with their children. Through this project, the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre plans to provide support services for victims of domestic violence including counselling, parenting and employment programs.





Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre is a registered not-for-profit working to improve the lives of urban Indigenous peoples.





Second stage housing is defined as longer-term, individual housing, which the tenant can live in for an extended period of time. If offers programs and services to help them to transition to independent living. This project will include one and two bedroom units intended for extended periods of transition.





Quotes:

"The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable home is invaluable. These new units, managed by the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre, are another example of our Government's commitment toward ensuring that victims of domestic violence are able to enjoy a safe and stable environment." - Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Halifax





"Making sure women and children fleeing domestic violence have a safe place to go is an important priority for the government. We know indigenous women need a culturally sensitive approach that supports their specific needs. This unit will help women and children get the support and help they need to improve their lives." - Joanne Bernard, Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Dartmouth





"This project is a game-changer for Indigenous women and children in need, creating a culturally appropriate and safe space for them. Our organization recognizes that partnerships with the federal and provincial governments help to change the future for all our communities. These projects help achieve true reconciliation for all our communities." - Pam Glode-Desrochers, Executive Director, Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre





