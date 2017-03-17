New self-service border kiosks launching at Ottawa airport; roll-out to continue across Canada this year

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Canada Border Services Agency

Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Canada's Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and Mark Laroche, Ottawa International Airport Authority President and CEO, announced that Primary Inspection Kiosks will be operating at the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport starting Monday, March 20, 2017. Minister Goodale also announced that "CanBorder - eDeclaration," the Government of Canada's mobile declaration application, will be ready for use with the new kiosks at Ottawa airport on Monday.

Primary Inspection Kiosks are next generation technology that will expand current self-service options for international air travellers arriving in Canada. The new kiosks will launch first at Ottawa airport, with select airports to follow later this year.

The new kiosks will allow travellers to verify their travel documents, complete an on-screen declaration, and confirm their identity using facial authentication (involving only a one-to-one photo comparison at the kiosk with the traveller's passport). Those looking to save more time can complete their declaration in advance using the CanBorder - eDeclaration mobile app, which will give them a quick response (QR) code to scan at a kiosk upon arrival.

Primary Inspection Kiosks will be rolled out at Canada's major airports this year, strengthening border security and simplifying the border experience. By moving towards digital declarations, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is capitalizing upon the experience and successes of other countries that have adopted automated border technology.

"Smart border management includes leveraging technology to improve security and help reduce wait times at Canada's busiest airports. The Government of Canada is committed to using digital tools to improve services to Canadians and international travellers, ensuring smooth and efficient airport experiences."

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"Using technology for more efficient border processing is welcome news for returning residents, and will enhance the passenger experience for arriving visitors. We thank the CBSA for allowing our airport to be the first to introduce the Primary Inspection Kiosks, and will continue to engage with our partners to make efficiency initiatives a recurring theme in all projects at the Ottawa International Airport."

Mark Laroche, Ottawa International Airport Authority President and CEO

Primary Inspection Kiosks will eventually replace the Automated Border Clearance program, streamline services for travellers arriving in Canada by air, and allow the CBSA to better manage increasing traveller volumes at airports.

The on-screen declaration and mobile app will allow the CBSA to phase out the standard distribution of declaration cards on board aircraft, reducing paper consumption and allowing for cost savings through digital service delivery.

