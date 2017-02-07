New Signature Flight Support Multi Service Aviation Co-Branded Aviation Card to Launch at NBAA 2017 Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference with Special Promotion

Bonus Signature TailWins® Rewards Points plus chance for new applicants to win a free registration for the 2018 Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference

FORT WORTH, TX--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - EPIC Fuels and Signature Flight Support, a BBA Aviation company, are proud to announce the official launch of the new Signature Flight Support Multi Service Aviation co-branded aviation card with two special promotions for new cardholders.

To celebrate the launch of the new card, Signature will award a special bonus of 5,000 Signature TailWins® Rewards points after the cardholder completes five (5) transactions on the new card at participating Signature locations from February 7, 2017 through October 31, 2017. Double Signature TailWins® points can be earned with every Signature Aviation Card purchase within the SFS network and may be combined with other Signature TailWins® promotions to earn even more points. Customers who use the card outside of the Signature Flight Support network earn one point per gallon for fuel purchases only. Signature TailWins® points can be redeemed for cash cards or brand-name gift cards.

In addition to the bonus Signature TailWins® points, all applications received between February 7 and March 30, 2017, will be entered into a drawing for a free registration to the NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference in Long Beach, California in 2018. Entries are limited to one per company and subject to additional terms and conditions.

The new Signature Flight Support Aviation Card is the one-card solution with features to serve business aviation needs. The new card will be accepted at more than 8,000 locations worldwide, including all Signature facilities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as at all EPIC and UVair FBO Network branded locations. The card can be tailored to aviation department requirements, including assigning cards to tail numbers and/or pilots online, and requires no fuel releases in the U.S.

"We're excited to provide our customers with a convenient, flexible, aviation-focused payment method, that meets their needs," said Maria A. Sastre, Signature Flight Support President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our goal is to ensure that every aspect of the customer experience, including payments, is streamlined for flight departments and pilots to optimize their productivity. Our partnership with EPIC in issuing the new card will further our mission of offering leading edge solutions for our business and general aviation customers across our global network," Sastre added.

"The launch of the new card provides the FBO networks of EPIC and Signature, which when combined touch more than 87 percent of all departures out of the top 50 airports in North America, with a robust aviation fuel card to better serve their respective customers," said Kevin Cox, President of EPIC Fuels. "In addition, the new Signature card, with its expanded acceptance network and improved terms and credit lines for applicants from EPIC, will provide Signature customers with greater convenience and ease of use when purchasing aviation fuel and ancillary services around the globe," said Cox.

As part of this agreement between EPIC and Signature, EPIC Cards will now be accepted at all Signature locations, including 53 of the top 100 General Aviation airports in North America.

New cards will be sent to existing cardholders beginning in first quarter of 2017. Applications for the new cards will be available from any Signature FBO and at the Signature Flight Support booth at Schedulers & Dispatchers conference in Fort Worth, TX, or apply online at www.signatureflight.com/programs/aviation-card

Terms and conditions for the S&D 2018 registration drawing and double rewards points are available online at EPICFuels.com or Signatureflight.com

EPIC Fuels is a global supplier of fuels and services to FBOs, commercial airlines, airports, ground fueling operators, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and other government agencies around the world. Our largest customers include Fortune 500 flight departments, top-tier FBOs, major airlines, charter and cargo operators as well as all branches of the U.S. military. In addition, we offer the EPIC Card, an aviation fuel card for retail or contract fuel purchases and ancillary services. The EPIC Card is accepted both in and out of network, at over 8,000 locations worldwide. For more information, please visit us online at www.EPICFuels.com or visit us on FaceBook @EPICFuels

Signature Flight Support, a BBA Aviation plc company, is the world's largest fixed-base operation (FBO) and distribution network for business aviation services. Signature services include fueling, hangar and office rentals, ground handling, maintenance and a wide range of crew and passenger amenities at strategic domestic and international locations. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Signature currently operates at more than 200 locations in the United States, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, South America, Africa and Asia. For more information, please visit: www.signatureflight.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/signatureflightsupport. Follow Signature Flight Support on Twitter: SignatureFBO

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/7/11G129578/Images/Siganture_Card_with_pilot_-_for_FB-c3e6abd1ae4780e98a1aa8f0ae498472.JPG