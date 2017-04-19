New Silexica SLX Automotive Design Tools Feature Infineon TriCore Models

CEO Maximilian Odendahl Speaks at Automotive Multi-core Developer Conference hosted by Infineon Technologies on April 26th, 2017

COLOGNE, GERMANY--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Silexica, the industry leader in multicore software design automation addressing complex, multicore platforms, is happy to announce the release of its new SLX Automotive Development package, which provides programming support for multicore automotive software. New features comprise source-level static/dynamic analysis and visualization of inter-component dependencies in automotive applications (i.e., dependencies across runnables and tasks), visualization of multicore runnable schedules, and compatibility with AUTOSAR configuration files, among others.

The SLX Automotive Development package integrates seamlessly with all other tools in the SLX IDE, and also provides interactive source code navigation for complex multicore automotive projects.

The SLX Automotive Development package also features high-level models of the Infineon TriCore 1.6P architecture and Aurix TC297T multicore SoC. These models enable fast and accurate cross-target performance and communication overhead estimation during parallelization and distribution analyzes. The new platform models are also compatible with the SLX Mapper, SLX Parallelizer and SLX Explorer.

"In our ongoing commitment to build automotive products that will lead to a safer, better future, we seek best-in-class tools and technologies to help us achieve our goals," said Bert Böddeker, Senior Technical Manager at DENSO INTERNATIONAL EUROPE. "Silexica's tools provide efficient programming of today's complex multicore hardware platforms."

"With its high-performing hexa-core architecture and its advanced features for connectivity, security and embedded safety, our TriCore-based microcontroller family AURIX™ is key to the fully automated and purely electric car," said Ralf Ködel, Director Vehicle Assistance Systems at Infineon Technologies AG. "Infineon appreciates the efficiency and automation that Silexica's tools bring to the complex task of programming and distributing code over multi-processor based platforms helping to make vehicles of every class automated and purely electric."

"As we speak with brilliant automotive industry leaders, we understand that the complexity of programming and code distribution for automotive applications will continue to increase dramatically as automotive multicore platforms are moving towards a central supercomputer," said Maximilian Odendahl, Silexica CEO. "Our tools bring a new level of automation to this challenge while cutting development time and increasing efficiency."

Silexica at Automotive Multi-core Developer Conference, April 25-27, 2017

Maximilian Odendahl will speak at the Automotive Multi-core Developer Conference hosted by Infineon Technologies, which takes place in Detroit, Michigan on April 25 at 8 am. Odendahl will address the "Software Design Automation for the Multicore Era," discussing the automotive industry's major shift to heterogeneous multicore platforms leading to massive challenges of software partitioning, distribution and platform selection.

Silexica Supports the Automotive Industry

In January 2017, Silexica joined the Automotive Open System Architecture or AUTOSAR, a worldwide development partnership of vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and other companies from the electronics, semiconductor and software industry.

The company also participates in the ARAMiS II Project, a large-scale research project with a goal to create tools, methodologies, infrastructure and solutions for structured multicore development. Silexica is leading the work package "Multicore Tools: Parallelization."

About Silexica

Silexica was founded in 2014 and is the leading provider of software design automation tools. The SLX Tool Suite helps Software Developers and HW/SW System Architects to efficiently design and program multicore and manycore systems. Silexica is a privately held company with offices in Silicon Valley, Germany, Japan, South Korea and China. It serves a large array of companies and organizations across multiple markets and geographies. For more on Silexica, visit www.silexica.com