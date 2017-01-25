New Single-Family Luxury Neighborhood by TRI Pointe Homes Coming Soon to Rosedale in Azusa

AZUSA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Rosedale, the San Gabriel Valley's award-winning master-planned community, will soon welcome Bradford by TRI Pointe Homes, a brand-new luxury collection set to debut in early 2017. As one of the final neighborhood offerings in Rosedale, this exciting new address will feature three expansive single-family designs enhanced by classic architectural style, open-concept interiors, indoor-outdoor living spaces and flexible room options. Sought-after design elements will include a full downstairs bed and bath for guests or in-laws; modern kitchens with optional prep kitchens for entertaining; an upper level loft for family tranquility; large master suites with optional outdoor decks; optional covered California Rooms; and three-car tandem garages. The appeal will be magnified by Rosedale's enviable setting, where residents enjoy access to beautiful parks, scenic trails, resort-style amenities and much more all year-round.

Homebuyers interested in learning more about Bradford are encouraged to join the interest list at www.LiveRosedale.com. To explore Rosedale's three additional luxury home opportunities, visit the neighborhood sales galleries for model tours or go to the website for more information.

"Bradford will be a wonderful addition to our master-plan's offerings and we're looking forward to its debut this year," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Rosedale Land Partners, LLC. "Since this will be one of the final neighborhoods to join Rosedale, we expect tremendous interest. Register now to make sure you're among the first to receive important news and updates."

TRI Pointe Homes' Bradford in Rosedale will feature spacious floorplans ranging from approximately 3,413 to 3,972 square feet with four to five bedrooms plus loft and four and one-half to five and one-half baths. Prices are anticipated to start from the mid $800,000s.

Three additional luxury neighborhoods are now on sale at Rosedale, including Christopher Homes' Azalea, which is close to selling out. This popular collection showcases spacious floorplans spanning from approximately 3,174 to 3,538 square feet with four to five bedrooms, up to five and one-half baths and two-car garages. Prices are anticipated from the mid $800,000s.

Priced from the $900,000s, Camellia by Brookfield Residential presents three gorgeous single-family designs ranging from approximately 3,607 to 4,134 square feet with four to six bedrooms, up to six and one-half baths and three-car garages plus storage.

Final homes are now selling at Aster Heights by Brookfield Residential, a limited edition single-family neighborhood. Spectacular floorplans span from approximately 4,652 to 4,925 square feet with five to seven bedrooms, four and one-half to seven and one-half baths, pool-sized lots, and three-car garages plus storage. Prices start from the mid $1 millions.

Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Rosedale provides a tranquil refuge that embraces the best of nature with scenic trails, amenities and more all close to home. The social hub of the community is The Resort, a 4,500 square-foot private clubhouse and two-acre recreation center with a private state-of-the-art fitness center, Junior Olympic swimming pool and children's wading pool, an open-turf play area, turf volleyball, picnic tables and benches and more. The central arroyo, which features 13.5 acres of open space winding throughout the community, offers an extraordinary setting for hiking, biking and walking. One-of-a-kind community parks further enrich the Rosedale lifestyle, providing unlimited opportunities for picnics, play dates and pick-up ball games.

Set within close proximity of the I-10 and 210 corridors, residents have easy access to downtown Los Angeles, as well as Orange and San Bernardino counties, while the Metro Gold Line Station conveniently transports commuters from Rosedale to Pasadena.

The prime location also puts popular retail, dining and entertainment destinations conveniently nearby, such as Old Town Pasadena, Westfield Santa Anita Fashion Square, Westfield West Covina, Home Depot, Target, Trader Joe's and Costco. Azusa Pacific University and Citrus Community College are also within a short walk of the community.

To visit the master-planned community of Rosedale, exit the 210 Freeway at Citrus Ave and head north towards the mountains. Turn left on Foothill Boulevard, right on Palm Drive, left on The Promenade and follow the signs to the neighborhoods. To learn more about Rosedale's luxury home opportunities, register your interest at www.LiveRosedale.com.

About Rosedale Land Partners - Ownership and development management of the 518-acre master-planned community of Rosedale in the city of Azusa, CA is a new partnership between Brookfield Residential, Christopher Development Group (CDG) and Starwood Capital Group. As Rosedale Land Partners, these companies bring together the necessary depth of large-scale community planning, development and financing experience required for the successful implementation of community-based master planning and development.