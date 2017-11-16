New Skinvisible, Inc. (SKVI) Subsidiary Signs Exclusive License Agreement to Distribute Its Topical Cannabis Products in the USA

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Skinvisible") ( OTCQB : SKVI), a research and development company with a patented drug delivery system called Invisicare®, today announces the formation of its Ovation Science, Inc. subsidiary, and the company's definitive license agreement with Lighthouse Strategies, LLC ("Lighthouse"). Per the agreement via Ovation, Lighthouse has exclusive use of Ovation's patented topical and transdermal formulations for select USA markets.

Through the technology division of Lighthouse, and in participation with the Advocacy Research Center "ARC," a San Diego-based research center, founded to further the research and development of treatments in the areas of; Parkinson's, oncology, pain management, PTSD, sleep disorders and seizure management; Lighthouse will introduce Ovation's topical and transdermal products formulated with its patented drug delivery system and in doing so drive the development of safe, healthy, lifestyle-integrated treatments with the added benefit of accurate time released dosing.

National distribution of products and brands will be conducted through Cannabiniers, an established technology and brand management company and subsidiary of Lighthouse. Cannabiniers is revolutionizing the cannabis industry with its patented technologies and will leverage its expertise in the local, regional and national cannabis markets to distribute treatments that incorporate Ovation's topical products in the United States. Their flagship product Brewbudz® is already launched in Nevada with aggressive expansion plans slated for California, Colorado, Washington State, Oregon, and Arizona.

"We are excited to have Cannabiniers as a partner in the U.S. cannabis market. They are branding experts and have the vision and infrastructure to take Ovation's cannabis products across the United States," says Skinvisible President Terry Howlett. "Leveraging Cannabiniers branding strategies, we have the ability to enter these markets and provide consumers with an exceptional variety of topical and transdermal products backed by science and formulated with patented technology."

"Our goal is to normalize consumption and use cannabis so that it integrates within the daily lives of patients and consumers. We have achieved that with our current brands and our goal is to do the same with the topical products from Ovation," said Timothy Walters, President of Cannabiniers. "We are excited to be working with Ovation as we seek to provide patients and consumers with the best products made with patented technology, essentially game changers within the cannabis market."

Skinvisible also announces the formation of its Canadian subsidiary Ovation Science Inc. Ovation Science was created to better serve the needs of its licensees and to focus on specific product development for the cannabis market. The subsidiary has been granted exclusive worldwide rights to all products formulated using Skinvisible's patented Invisicare® technology with cannabis and hemp seed oil.

In September, Skinvisible signed a licensing agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation, the world's largest cannabis company, for the exclusive rights for Canada and right of first refusal on other countries outside of Canada and the U.S. where cannabis is government approved. The Canopy license agreement has been assigned to Ovation.

About Cannabiniers

Cannabiniers, located in San Diego, California, is a foodservice, technology and brand management company focusing on products that are healthy for the consumer and that positively impact the environment. Cannabiniers is revolutionizing the cannabis industry with patented, safe and natural flower-based extraction technology and products that will continue to the mission of normalizing cannabis use.

About Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Ovation Science Inc.

Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals is a research and development company that licenses its proprietary formulations made with Invisicare®, its patented polymer delivery system that offers life-cycle management and unique enhancements for topically delivered products. Invisicare holds active ingredients on the skin for extended periods of time, allowing for the controlled release of actives. Ovation Science Inc. is a Canadian subsidiary of Skinvisible and holds all rights to Skinvisible's cannabis products. For more information, visit www.Skinvisible.com or www.Invisicare.com

About Lighthouse Strategies, LLC.

Lighthouse Strategies, located in San Diego, California, is a finance, research & technology, real estate, & portfolio management company, with in excess of 100,000 square feet of real estate under management, supporting national & international intellectual property management, and maintaining ten (10) subsidiaries, ranging from foodservices, beverage services, breweries and distilleries (future). For more information, visit www.lighthousestrategies.co

