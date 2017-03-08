Simple Plug-In Helps Companies Enhance Flexibility and Control of Translation Supply Chain

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Smartling, a translation technology and service innovator, has released a new integration that enables global brands to seamlessly use Smartling products and services with the IBM Watson™ Language Translator machine translation service.

Companies using the new Smartling plug-in have more flexibility and control of the translation supply chain and access to pioneering machine translation technology that can help them cost-effectively enter new international markets without sacrificing quality.

"The combination of our reliable, end-to-end translation software, management services, and platform architecture and Watson Language Translator represents a new frontier in content localization," said Matt DeLoca, Vice President of Channels and Alliances for Smartling. "Our software automates the entire translation process, increasing speed-to-market, while now providing businesses with the flexibility to take advantage of Watson Language Translator."

Smartling empowers global brands to quickly access new markets, acquire more customers, and increase revenue. The new integration by Smartling connects customers with Watson Language Translator and makes it possible for them to use the cognitive, machine learning tool for existing and new translation needs.

"With Smartling, customers have the flexibility to leverage a variety of translation options; our professional translators, their preferred translation agencies, or an advanced machine translation engine like Watson Language Translator," DeLoca explained. "This is a key competitive differentiator as we enable our customers to choose the most cost-effective translation method for any and every type of global content they need to deliver."

Smartling's technology is changing the way global content is created, consumed and managed. Hundreds of organizations are using Smartling to reach more customers with localized websites, mobile apps and games, and other digital content.

About Smartling

Smartling helps ambitious brands access more markets, deliver better user experiences, and build stronger relationships by transforming the way content is created and consumed around the world. Our translation software and services prioritize process automation and intelligent collaboration so that companies can quickly and cost-effectively localize their websites, apps, and documents with minimal IT involvement.

Customer deployments include InterContinental Hotels Group, Hootsuite, Pinterest, SurveyMonkey, and hundreds more. With Smartling, global brands have access to multiple pricing plans customized to suit their specific needs, enabling more control over translation costs. For more information, please visit www.smartling.com or contact us at hi@smartling.com or 1-866-707-6278.