New Spectrem Study of Affluent Investors Reveals Broad Array of Attitudes on Important Financial Issues including Social Security, Taxes, Student Loan Forgiveness and More

April 06, 2017
CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - In Spectrem's new research study, Financial Behaviors and the Investor's Mindset, affluent investors share unique perspectives about the factors that contributed most to their financial success. It also reveals attitudes about a broad array of financial issues that may affect their future retirement and current lifestyle decisions.
The report is based on surveys with investors whose household net worth ranges from $100,000 (not including primary residence) all the way up to those with a net worth up to $25 million. The study asks investors about their core values, financial plans for their children and grandchildren, and the factors that allowed them to become wealthy in the first place.
For the first time, the study also analyzes investor attitudes toward Social Security, student loan forgiveness proposals and tax policies, all of which are evolving under the new Trump administration.
Among the report's highlights include:
"This new study reveals ways in which affluent investors have quite distinct perspectives and concerns about key financial issues, depending upon their age and level of wealth. The best advisors can use this information to customize investment recommendations to fit the unique financial concerns and personal situations of their clients," said Spectrem President George H. Walper Jr. "Our study helps provide important context about the underlying motivations and distinguishing factors that influence the financial decisions of these affluent investors."
