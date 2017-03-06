New Spiceworks Research Reveals Money Doesn't Buy Happiness in IT

Study finds IT professionals' coworker relationships are more important to their workplace happiness than money

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Spiceworks, the professional network for IT, today announced the results of a new survey exploring the factors that drive happiness among IT professionals in the workplace. The "2017 IT Job Satisfaction" report revealed that the biggest factor driving happiness is the quality of relationships IT professionals have with their coworkers, including users, peers, and managers. Sixty-one percent of IT professionals said their coworker relationships have a big impact on their happiness followed by their stress level and monetary compensation at 53 percent. The findings indicate money alone won't buy happiness in IT -- it's influenced by several factors such as an IT professional's position, where they work, and their relationships forged with colleagues.

"I tossed out money as a contributor to happiness a long time ago," said IT professional Michael Studte. "Although my salary, work hours, and vacation time are important to the equation, I've been the happiest in companies where management will listen and take my recommendations seriously, and where I'm able to build a good rapport with my users."

IT professionals in SMBs are happier and less stressed

According to the survey results, workplace happiness in IT is also influenced by company size. Only 55 percent of IT professionals report being happy in enterprises with more than 1,000 employees compared to 62 percent in medium-sized businesses with 100 to 999 employees and 66 percent in small companies with fewer than 100 employees.

IT professionals in small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) were not only slightly happier, but they're also less stressed than their counterparts in enterprises. For instance, 39 percent of IT professionals in enterprises said they're highly stressed compared to 30 percent in SMBs. However, the data also suggests IT professionals in SMBs are paid eight percent less per year than IT workers in enterprises.

IT directors report higher levels of job satisfaction than more junior IT professionals

The results also indicate happiness and stress in IT are highly influenced by job title, and as levels of responsibility increase, stress levels also rise. For example, 54 percent of IT directors report being highly stressed while only 44 percent of IT managers, 28 percent of network administrators, and 21 percent of help desk technicians reported the same.

Despite reporting the highest levels of stress, 70 percent of IT directors also indicated they're happy in their position. Network administrators and help desk technicians reported being slightly less happy at 64 percent while only 54 percent of IT managers reported being happy.

"Although IT directors are the most stressed, they might feel their work is more rewarding because they're often calling the shots and growing the careers of others, which might offset any decline in overall happiness due to stress," said Peter Tsai, IT analyst at Spiceworks. "Ultimately, it's clear happiness in IT is driven but a variety of factors and doesn't hinge on one single variable like stress or money."

Methodology

The survey was conducted in February 2017 and included 853 respondents from the United States and the United Kingdom. Respondents are among the millions of IT professionals in Spiceworks and represent a variety of company sizes, including small-to-medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and a variety of IT titles, including help desk technicians, network/system administrators, IT managers and directors. Respondents also come from a variety of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, nonprofits, education, government, and finance. For more information and a complete list of survey results, visit https://community.spiceworks.com/blogs/spiceworks/2612-secrets-to-happiness-what-factors-influence-job-satisfaction-in-it.

About Spiceworks Voice of IT

Spiceworks' Voice of IT shares statistics, trends, and opinions collected from millions of IT professionals on the global technology issues that are important to them. For other Spiceworks Voice of IT reports visit: www.spiceworks.com/research.

About Spiceworks

Spiceworks is the professional network millions of IT professionals use to connect with one another and thousands of technology brands. The company simplifies how IT professionals discover, buy and manage an estimated $600 billion in technology products and services each year. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Spiceworks is backed by Adams Street Partners, Austin Ventures, Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), Goldman Sachs, Shasta Ventures and Tenaya Capital. For more information visit http://www.spiceworks.com.

Follow Spiceworks on Twitter: http://twitter.com/spiceworks and connect with Spiceworks on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Spiceworks.

Spiceworks and Voice of IT are registered trademarks of Spiceworks, Inc. All other names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.