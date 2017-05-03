New Spiceworks Research Suggests Women in IT are More Educated but Paid Six Percent Less than Men

New study shows a majority of IT professionals are committed to their career in IT, despite feeling underpaid

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Spiceworks, the professional network for IT, today announced the results of a new survey that takes a closer look at IT professionals in the United States and examines their career plans, compensation, education, happiness, and coworker relationships. The study "Who is the IT Pro?" and supporting infographic reveal that women in IT are more likely to have a college degree than their male counterparts, despite being paid six percent less. Although they often feel underpaid and stressed, the findings indicate the vast majority of IT professionals are happy with their job, maintain strong working relationships, and plan to continue pursuing a career in IT. However, the results vary greatly based on IT title, gender, and company size.

The results show 82 percent of female IT professionals in the U.S. have a college degree (associate's degree or higher) compared to 69 percent of males. Median salary data among those working full time suggests women in IT earn six percent less per year than their male peers. However, the results show the gender pay gap in IT is much lower than the U.S. average. According to data on full-time workers from the U.S. Census Bureau, women earn 20 percent less than men across all industries in the United States.

"Although the gender pay gap may be smaller in IT than in other industries, it still exists and needs to be addressed," said Peter Tsai, senior technology analyst at Spiceworks. "In the era of technology dependence and heightened security breaches, prioritizing all tech talent, regardless of gender, is more important than ever. But in order to attract and retain top tech workers, employers must compensate IT professionals based on their skillsets and experience without bias."

Compensation: IT salaries vary greatly based on title and experience

The findings reveal that in the United States, a majority of IT professionals working full time make less than $75,000 per year. In fact, 17 percent make less than $35,000, 34 percent make between $35,000 and $49,999, 34 percent make between $50,000 and $74,999, and 10 percent make between $75,000 and $99,999. Only three percent make more than $100,000. However, 41 percent of IT professionals believe they're not paid fairly.

When examining the data by titles, the results show full-time IT managers have a median annual salary of $65,000, while network/system administrators have a median salary of $54,000 and help desk technicians have a median salary of $40,000. Network/system administrators make 35 percent more per year than help desk technicians, but they have a median of 10 years of experience while help desk technicians have a median of four years of experience. IT managers typically have at least 15 years of experience.

Education: One in three IT pros didn't intend to pursue a career in IT

Thirty percent of IT professionals in the U.S. do not have a college degree while 27 percent have an associate's degree, 38 percent have a bachelor's degree, and four percent have a master's degree. However, the data suggests IT professionals in the U.S. with a college degree only earn four percent more per year than IT professionals without one.

The top college majors among IT professionals with a degree include computer and information sciences (71 percent), business (11 percent), liberal arts (five percent) and engineering (four percent). Although one in three IT professionals did not intend to pursue a career in IT during their education, 66 percent plan to stay in IT for the rest of their career.

Stress and happiness: Most IT professionals are stressed but remain happy at work

Eighty-three percent of IT professionals are at least somewhat stressed at work while 29 percent are highly stressed. However, 62 percent of IT professionals say they're happy in their current job. The results also show IT professionals in small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are slightly happier and less stressed than IT professionals in enterprises. However, the data suggests that within the United States, IT professionals in SMBs make 10 percent less per year than IT professionals in enterprises.

In fact, a recent Spiceworks survey shows IT professionals' relationships with their coworkers is the biggest driver of happiness, followed by their salary, stress level, work hours, and vacation. The results also show IT professionals in the U.S. take an average of 18 days off per year, including vacation and company holidays. Despite being slightly less happy than IT professionals in SMBs, IT professionals in enterprises take off more time than average at 23 days per year.

Work relationships: Women in IT believe they have stronger work relationships than men

When it comes to coworker relationships, the results show women in IT feel as though they have better work relationships than men. Fifty-one percent of female IT professionals believe they have strong coworker relationships compared to 42 percent of male IT professionals. Despite having fairly good relationships with their coworkers, only 14 percent of IT professionals believe their end users are tech savvy.

Methodology

The survey was conducted in February 2017 and included 607 respondents from the United States, including IT managers, network/system administrators, and help desk technicians. Respondents are among the millions of IT professionals in Spiceworks and represent a variety of company sizes, including small- to-medium-sized businesses and enterprises. Respondents also come from a variety of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, nonprofits, education, government, and finance. For more information and a complete list of survey results, visit https://community.spiceworks.com/blog/2639-it-career-statistics-who-is-the-average-it-pro-infographic.

