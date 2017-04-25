New Sprint Spot App, Powered by MobiTV's Visionary Content Delivery Technology, Rolls Out to Sprint Customers Nationwide

MobiTV and Sprint Elevate the Mobile Entertainment Experience with One-Stop Destination for On-Demand Video, Games, Music and More

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - MobiTV, a global leader in live and on-demand video delivery solutions, and Sprint announce the launch of the new feature-rich content app Sprint Spot, available now for Android users. Sprint Spot is a new one-stop destination that allows users to listen to music, play games, watch movies and discover video content from MobiTV providers, such as Amazon Prime, and top quality content partners. The app gives mobile users easy access to all the types of entertainment they want to consume, with ease.

MobiTV platform's includes DRM and CMS to ingest and deliver content from multiple providers seamlessly. Sprint Spot is preloaded on all Sprint Android devices and is available for free download in the Google Play store. An iOS version will be rolling out soon.

Sprint Spot marks the newest chapter in MobiTV and Sprint's teamwork, which began with the launch of Sprint TV in 2004. MobiTV pioneered the technology to bring video to mobile phones, and Sprint was the first wireless carrier to understand the mobile phone as the "third" screen for video content.

"We're proud to bring the next wave of mobile entertainment to Sprint's customers across the nation. Our newest venture sets the new standard for high scale, superior quality of aggregated services. This is yet another great addition to the list of game-changing initiatives we've launched during our long-standing relationship with Sprint," said Charlie Nooney, CEO and Chairman of MobiTV.

Sprint Spot Details and Benefits

Authentication and Carrier Billing

Sprint Spot allows Sprint to provide all the rich, interactive content that their customers want in a one-stop shop. The MobiTV Platform enables a simplified purchase flow through authentication and carrier billing. Sprint customers enjoy a frictionless experience as they can purchase and manage all their Sprint subscriptions from a simple, cohesive interface. The new platform enables carriers to promote premium applications and services to engage existing subscribers.

Users Gain Direct Access to Third-Party Apps

Sprint Spot's universal search feature allows users to access a variety of Sprint and third-party apps on a single platform at the tap of their finger. Users can use the app to discover, purchase and play music, movies, videos, games and more. Also, a robust recommendation engine encourages consumers to stay in the carrier branded app. Sprint Spot advances MobiTV's platform from the Sprint TV product to a fully integrated platform beyond video that prioritizes consumer choice and accessibility.

"As mobile adoption rates continue to climb, consumers will demand more and more high-quality, varied content, and carriers need to be ready," said Mark Yarkosky, Director, Product Development at Sprint. "We're excited for our customers to access this new comprehensive, integrated experience with MobiTV, which we know has the best mobile television solution in the market."

About MobiTV:

MobiTV is a video delivery solutions expert committed to making the live and on-demand entertainment experience better across all devices and platforms. Our content delivery platform unlocks content from the traditional Set Top Box (STB) experience for Pay TV providers. We provide Pay TV providers customizable, cloud based, end-to-end streaming video solutions, allowing them to offer a high-quality video across multiple devices, cost-efficiently, with leading edge end-user experience in mind. With 17 years of industry experience, MobiTV hardened technology enables operations with 99.999% uptime, while ensuring video quality is optimized across all screens. Our connected media solutions are tailored for IPTV operators, as well as mobile TV and over-the-top customers (including T-Mobile, US Cellular and Reliance). For more information visit http://www.mobitv.com/.