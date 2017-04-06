New Studies Continue to Validate Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s (OTC: MJNA) RSHO-X Nutraceutical Brand in Mexico -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing recent studies demonstrating the effectiveness of Medical Marijuana Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : MJNA) RSHO-X™ brand of hemp-derived cannabidiol oil.

Cannabidiol ("CBD") is being increasingly recognized as a breakthrough cannabinoid compound capable of treating a variety of difficult-to-treat medical conditions. For example, refractory epilepsy ("RE") is a type of epilepsy that is impossible to treat with traditional anti-epileptic medications, leaving patients with few treatment options.

On April 5th, the Por Grace Foundation out of Mexico released news of a new survey of Mexican parents of children with refractory epilepsy. The 43-family survey found that over 80% of children experienced a reduction in convulsions following the use of CBD oil and more than 70% of the families used the company's RSHO-X™ to treat the condition. RSHO-X™ is currently the only legal option for parents looking to import CBD oil with approval from COFEPRIS -- the government's healthcare arm. Most significantly, over 20% of patients decreased the amount of anti-epileptic pharmaceuticals they were taking due to positive results from the cannabidiol.

A few weeks earlier, Medical Marijuana Inc. released a PR about a study conducted by Mexican pediatric neurologist Dr. Saul Garza Morales, which evaluated the effects of RSHO-X™ on treating children with severe epilepsy. The 39-patient study found that those taking 5-7mg of CBD/kg experienced an 84% reduction in motor seizures with seven reporting complete elimination of any seizures over a four month period without any adverse side-effects.

Epilepsy is a common and chronic neurological disorder that affects over 50 million people worldwide. In Mexico, 1.5 million patients have epilepsy with 80% of patients receiving inadequate treatment and 30% having refractory epilepsy, which fails to respond to common anti-epileptic drugs. Medical Marijuana's RSHO-X™ is designed to address these patient populations with an effective and affordable alternative.

Medical Marijuana Inc. has built a grassroots brand for its RSHO-X™ and related products across Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, and other countries/territories.

The company begins by securing importation rights into these countries, which helps set its brands apart from unlicensed competitors. Then, the company validates its products by working with physicians and researchers to demonstrate the effectiveness of CBD oils in treating a variety of different conditions. And finally, the company works to raise awareness of the treatment and commercialize the products within the countries.

Mexico may be the company's initial target for these activities, but similar efforts are ongoing in countries like Brazil where it has already secured importation permits. In May 2015, the Brazilian government approved RSHO™ products as a prescription for approved medical indications including epilepsy. The country's health authority -- ANVISA -- has issued a statement on its website and explains how to apply for an import certificate.

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

About Medical Marijuana Inc.

Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

