New Study Finds that Generation Edge (Gen Z) is Entering the Workforce with Different Expectations and Concerns, Shaping the Future of the Workforce

Generational consulting company BridgeWorks compares Generation Edge with Millennials in workplace themes like technology, work-life balance and gender

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - BridgeWorks, a consulting company working to ease generational collisions in the workplace and marketplace, recently conducted a survey with 3,103 participants consisting of individuals from Generation Z (aka: Gen Edge) and Millennials. The findings reveal new insights into the work styles and preferences of Generation Z as compared to Millennials. Findings showcase how leadership can better anticipate their arrival, and how Generation Edge will shape the workforce of the future.

Gen Edge refers to the post-Millennial generation born after 1995. The oldest of this cohort are graduating from college and entering their first full-time positions. From work-life balance to communication to gender, Gen Edgers are poised to enter the workforce with differing expectations and hesitations from generations past.

Significant findings on Generation Z

Workplace Communication: 74% of Gen Edgers said they will struggle with in-person communication at work

BridgeWorks' teaches that Gen Edgers will need to mold and adapt to the workforce, but the future of the workforce will evolve in accordance with the newest generation as well. According to BridgeWorks' survey, Gen Edgers will influence company loyalty, the role of work in their lives, female leadership, and confidence in being a leader.

For more information on the survey, please visit http://www.generations.com/gen-edge-report.

About BridgeWorks

BridgeWorks is a generational consulting company that has been dedicated to bridging gaps in the workplace and marketplace since 1998. From Cisco Systems to Walt Disney, the BridgeWorks team has shared its solutions and insights with some of the most progressive and innovative companies in the world. The company prides itself on being the most entertaining, educational and innovative voice for all generations in the workforce. The BridgeWorks suite of solutions include speeches and keynotes, consulting, trainer certification, virtual offerings, and corporate entertainment. For more information about BridgeWorks please visit: www.Generations.com