New Survey Shows Technical Challenges Impacting Enterprise's Mobile Workforce Productivity

More than 60 percent report support tickets rise with adoption of new mobile technology

40 percent struggle with hundreds of connectivity-related issues per month

Nearly half indicated they cannot diagnose connectivity challenges in the field

In a Q3 2016 independent survey, conducted by WBR Digital and sponsored by NetMotion Software, 110 senior-level executives of global enterprises provided detailed information regarding their field fleet's use of mobile technologies. Over half indicated that they plan to grow their mobile workforce in 2017, with 15 percent planning more than 20 percent growth. The survey also found that a majority saw an increase in trouble tickets as a result of new mobile technology and that connectivity was the top complaint among field users. Forty percent of organizations reported up to 300 connectivity related trouble tickets a month and nearly half admitted they are unable to easily diagnose those issues.

"There is an urgent need across businesses to make sweeping improvements in mobile performance management," said Christopher Kenessey, CEO & President, NetMotion Software. "Existing problems will only increase as businesses expand their mobile deployments. This affects everything from customer service to employee turnover and directly impacts the bottom line."

The survey pointed out that companies need to take steps to fill network gaps in order to preserve user and application access across networks. In fact, the senior-level executive respondents ranked performance management technology as the most valuable component of their enterprise mobility strategy. "Employees want the confidence that they can launch a Skype voice or video session, or enter data into an ordering system wherever and whenever their work requires it," added John Knopf, Vice President of Product Management for NetMotion. "Basically, they expect the same level of reliability and connectivity in the field that they get in an office environment, which is why customers have selected NetMotion."

For many organizations, that ideal has not been realized. With roughly 1/3 reporting dropped network connections and application difficulties, IT departments have their hands full with mobile-related trouble tickets. Twenty-eight percent report 25 to 75 connectivity trouble tickets in a week and another 12 percent experience 75 or more. "The problem is quickly scaling beyond control for many businesses," added Kenessey. "In order for IT support organizations to cope, they must have tools to perform mobile root cause analysis on trouble tickets they receive from remote users. Lacking this, their support teams will be left with hours of troubleshooting work, which will negatively affect productivity and the customer experience."

According to the survey, security technologies ranked as the second most valuable technology in a mobile deployment. Providing flexible security for both devices (i.e. geo-fencing) and the networks that power them safeguards data from any potential malware or theft. By establishing policies that can maximize performance in the field, companies can also support the user experience, and help workers do their jobs without compromising security and utility.

There's a lot at stake in the race to update mobile installations; in 2016, 80 percent of organizations identified their mobility strategy as a key enabler for meeting business priorities over the coming year.

The full report is available for download at www.netmotionsoftware.com/WBRResearch.

